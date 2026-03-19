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Жилой квартал Green Valley I

Михас, Испания
от
$523,319
;
16
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ID: 39576
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1331995357
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас
  • Адрес
    Bulevar Marie Curie C del Aguila

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English English
Where architecture, light, and the landscape come together to create a home. A new and exclusive residential development located in the prestigious Cerrado del Águila neighborhood in Mijas Costa. A strategic location where the tranquility of nature, proximity to golf courses, and immediate access to the Costa del Sol coexist in perfect harmony. The project consists of 63 semi-detached and townhouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, all designed on a single level to offer a more comfortable, functional, and connected living experience. Each home has been designed with contemporary architecture that prioritizes spaciousness, natural light, and the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces. Large private gardens, spectacular sun decks, private pools, and spacious terraces transform each home into a true Mediterranean retreat. This project represents a new way of living: more space, more privacy, and a higher quality of life in an established residential setting surrounded by nature and green spaces. Its prime location allows you to enjoy: • A golf course adjacent to the development. • Quick access to the A-7 highway. • Proximity to Fuengirola, Marbella, and La Cala de Mijas. • Direct access to Malaga International Airport. • A natural setting with walking trails and extensive green spaces. The common areas have been designed with well-being and daily enjoyment in mind, featuring landscaped gardens, walking paths, and spaces created for relaxation and for living in tune with the rhythm of the Costa del Sol. Whether as a primary residence, a second home, or an investment, it combines location, design, and exclusivity in one of the fastest-growing markets on the Costa del Sol. More than just a home—it’s a lifestyle.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
Еда и напитки
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Green Valley I
Михас, Испания
от
$523,319
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