  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Михас
  4. Жилой квартал Villa Ainoa

Жилой квартал Villa Ainoa

Михас, Испания
от
$1,57 млн
;
6
Оставить заявку
ID: 39466
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 603895565
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас
  • Адрес
    Calle Mirador de Cala Golf, 2

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
Modern high-tech luxury villa featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. The property is equipped with an advanced home automation system, a state-of-the-art solar ecosystem, a private swimming pool, and spectacular sea views. On the rooftop, solar panels will be installed with a grid-connected inverter system, ensuring maximum energy efficiency. Insulated walls and top-quality triple-glazed windows with A+ energy certification provide comfort and sustainability throughout the home. Located within the exclusive La Cala Resort, regarded as the best golf resort in Spain, this villa sits on a privileged frontline golf plot, boasting panoramic views of both the town and the sea from the second floor. Thanks to its exceptional orientation, the villa enjoys sunlight all day long. In addition, this region offers more than 325 days of sunshine per year, allowing for excellent solar energy generation and an unrivalled outdoor lifestyle. The location is unbeatable: only 10 minutes by car to the beaches of La Cala de Mijas, 20 minutes to Marbella town centre, and 25 minutes to Málaga International Airport. The area perfectly combines the peace of a natural setting with proximity to first-class services: fine dining restaurants, exclusive beach clubs, international schools, shopping centres, and a vibrant cultural scene. La Cala de Mijas itself is a charming coastal town, well-known for its Andalusian character, wide gastronomic offer, and golden sandy beaches—making this location an ideal choice both for year-round living and as a luxurious holiday residence.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Апартаменты с видом на море в Малаге в проекте "Termica Beach"
Малага, Испания
от
$595,296
Жилой квартал Almara Residences
Benagalbon, Испания
от
$356,084
Жилой квартал Metropolitan Homes
Малага, Испания
от
$369,736
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры на побережье в Малаге с соляриями и бассейном
Casares, Испания
от
$689,035
Жилой квартал Nova Marina
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$591,578
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Villa Ainoa
Михас, Испания
от
$1,57 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Энергоэффективные дома с видом на поле для гольфа в Михасе
Многоквартирный жилой дом Энергоэффективные дома с видом на поле для гольфа в Михасе
Многоквартирный жилой дом Энергоэффективные дома с видом на поле для гольфа в Михасе
Многоквартирный жилой дом Энергоэффективные дома с видом на поле для гольфа в Михасе
Многоквартирный жилой дом Энергоэффективные дома с видом на поле для гольфа в Михасе
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Энергоэффективные дома с видом на поле для гольфа в Михасе
Многоквартирный жилой дом Энергоэффективные дома с видом на поле для гольфа в Михасе
Михас, Испания
от
$467,077
Год сдачи 2029
Количество этажей 5
Дома с видом на поле для гольфа и рейтингом энергоэффективности «A» в престижном районе Михаса Этот новый проект расположен в Михасе – одном из самых популярных муниципалитетов на побережье Коста-дель-Соль. Регион сочетает в себе традиционную испанскую культуру, современную инфраструктуру и …
Агентство
TEKCE Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Casatalaya
Жилой квартал Casatalaya
Жилой квартал Casatalaya
Жилой квартал Casatalaya
Жилой квартал Casatalaya
Показать все Жилой квартал Casatalaya
Жилой квартал Casatalaya
Benalmadena, Испания
от
$853,237
An elegant boutique complex of 28 apartments in the Torremuelle area. Exclusive 3-bedroom homes with an open concept design, cross ventilation and spacious and bright rooms. Every detail has been carefully thought out to offer a superior living experience, with exceptional amenities that wi…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал ELYSEA SUITES
Жилой квартал ELYSEA SUITES
Жилой квартал ELYSEA SUITES
Жилой квартал ELYSEA SUITES
Жилой квартал ELYSEA SUITES
Показать все Жилой квартал ELYSEA SUITES
Жилой квартал ELYSEA SUITES
Михас, Испания
от
$1,20 млн
Elysea Suites is a boutique development of 22 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Mijas Costa. With exquisite Mediterranean views and excellent communal areas, this development is ideal for those who appreciate the small pleasures of outdoor living
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации