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Жилой квартал Amaris Villas

Эстепона, Испания
от
$1,84 млн
;
11
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ID: 39567
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 424672561
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Эстепона
  • Адрес
    Calle Maria Pita

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English English
This new project sits within the gentle landscape of Estepona, where the coast meets the foothills of the Sierra Bermeja. The development draws from a natural setting, offering calm light filled spaces that feel connected to their surroundings. Is a place to live with ease, in a setting shaped by nature and refined by thoughtful design. The 17 villas that make up the stylish modern community look out over the nearby golf course, the Mediterranean Sea and the coastline that stretches east towards Estepona. Look back and you will see the fairways meander in the direction of Los Reales, the mighty mountain that watches over this part of the Costa del Sol. The villas stand out for their clean architectural lines, flowing spacious interiors, high build and quality standards as well as attention to the kind of details that make the difference. This is where experience and passion for building homes come together. Available in three design styles carefully crafted to suit different tastes and lifestyles. Featuring 3 to 4 bedrooms, with floor areas ranging from 271 m² to 427 m², spacious terraces ranging from 164 m² to 212 m², and private gardens ranging from 403 m² to 656 m². Each property has been designed to maximize comfort and privacy, featuring private parking, meticulously landscaped gardens, a private pool, and unobstructed views that invite you to enjoy the surroundings. An exceptional opportunity to acquire a private villa at the price of a high-end apartment, combining independence, contemporary design, and efficiency.

Местонахождение на карте

Эстепона, Испания
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Amaris Villas
Эстепона, Испания
от
$1,84 млн
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