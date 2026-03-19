  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Фуэнхирола
  4. Жилой квартал Edificio Lúxor

Жилой квартал Edificio Lúxor

Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$324,230
;
13
Оставить заявку
ID: 39538
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1037105021
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Фуэнхирола
  • Адрес
    Calle Nueva

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
New exclusive development in the heart of Fuengirola. Just 150 metres from the beach. We present an elegant new-build project with only 8 homes, redefining the Mediterranean lifestyle in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol. Located on a quiet pedestrian street in the heart of Fuengirola, this exclusive boutique building combines contemporary design, comfort and an unbeatable location. Just 150 metres from the promenade and the beach, the development is surrounded by everything you need to enjoy everyday life without the need for a car: local shops, restaurants, leisure areas, supermarkets, pharmacies, schools and all essential services. In addition, it has excellent public transport connections and direct access to the motorway, making it easy to travel in and out of the city. Thanks to its orientation and privileged location, this development guarantees a warm climate all year round and a relaxed and exclusive lifestyle in one of the sunniest destinations on the Costa del Sol. The building offers a total of 8 carefully designed flats with high-quality finishes, air conditioning and fully equipped kitchens. The homes stand out for their functional layouts, open and bright spaces, and modern design focused on comfort and well-being. The penthouses have large private solariums, ideal for sunbathing, creating a chill-out area or enjoying outdoor gatherings with views of the Mediterranean sky. Their contemporary design and top-quality materials guarantee an elegant and welcoming atmosphere in every corner.

Местонахождение на карте

Фуэнхирола, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Luxy Sancha
Малага, Испания
от
$537,471
Жилой квартал Mijas Sea Views Phase III
Михас, Испания
от
$679,177
Жилой квартал Laguna Nova
Михас, Испания
от
$278,724
Жилой квартал Solaia
Bel Air, Испания
от
$1,01 млн
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с видом на море в Михасе, Малага, в окружении природы
Михас, Испания
от
$680,746
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Edificio Lúxor
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$324,230
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Жилой квартал Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Жилой квартал Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Жилой квартал Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Жилой квартал Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Показать все Жилой квартал Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Жилой квартал Luna Nova Residences - Adosados
Guaro, Испания
от
$853,237
This exclusive residential development seamlessly blends nature, contemporary design, and an active lifestyle in a unique setting in Guaro, Málaga—one of the most charming spots in the inland region of the Costa del Sol. The development consists of 32 elegant apartments and 39 townhouses, c…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Villa Ivory
Жилой квартал Villa Ivory
Жилой квартал Villa Ivory
Жилой квартал Villa Ivory
Жилой квартал Villa Ivory
Показать все Жилой квартал Villa Ivory
Жилой квартал Villa Ivory
Марбелья, Испания
от
$8,87 млн
It has a unique design where materials are combined and integrated into its surroundings. The mansion offers an unparalleled level of comfort. It features significant spaces both indoors and outdoors, ideal for daily living as well as hosting parties or family gatherings. The house is spaci…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Villa Liria
Жилой квартал Villa Liria
Жилой квартал Villa Liria
Жилой квартал Villa Liria
Жилой квартал Villa Liria
Жилой квартал Villa Liria
Жилой квартал Villa Liria
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$6,26 млн
Spectacular villa with a modern façade, private pool and spacious open-plan interior. Bright living room, high-end kitchen, master bedroom en suite and additional bedrooms with excellent layout and design. Premium finishes throughout the property. This villa has a total of 454 m2 of floor …
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации