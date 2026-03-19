Жилой квартал Hacienda el Sueño

New development of flats in a complete residential and holiday complex, located in Las Lagunas de Mijas. It consists of five apartment complexes. The resort will include a wide variety of facilities that are a must for a luxurious holiday on the Spanish coast. We will ensure that you have everything you need during your stay in your flat in Spain, whether it is a short or long stay. The complex will have several swimming pools, a beautiful lagoon with beach, gymnasium, concierge service and catering facilities for you and your potential guests to enjoy. You can make your dream come true, as we are selling our last apartments with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains of Mijas. A new dream location, it is located between Malaga and Marbella. Mijas, Marbella and Malaga offer beach, luxury, culture, museums, active day trips, authentic places and the most beautiful golf courses on the Costa del Sol. Come and live with us, on holiday, invest or a combination. You have your freedom in your own hands. In each building, apartments for 2-8 people will be built. Some features of our apartments: Especially spacious terraces and solarium with a beautiful view. - Phenomenal views of the Mediterranean Sea. - View over the mountains and the horizon. - Own parking space and storage room. - Modern and high-quality interior. - Spacious kitchen with quality equipment. - Air conditioning. The resort has a concierge who takes care of maintenance, cleaning and security, as well as organising and controlling everything related to the flats.