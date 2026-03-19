  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Марбелья
  4. Жилой квартал Cerquilla 59

Жилой квартал Cerquilla 59

Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$9,04 млн
;
20
Оставить заявку
ID: 39027
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 595602778
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Марбелья
  • Город
    Сан-Педро-Алькантара
  • Адрес
    Calle Osa Mayor

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
We present a stunning contemporary villa located in the prestigious neighbourhood of La Cerquilla, in the heart of the Nueva Andalucía Golf Valley. This exclusive 7-bedroom residence sits on a generous 2,548 m² plot, offering unrivalled privacy and panoramic views of the iconic La Concha mountain and the Mediterranean coastline. Its privileged location places it close to the best golf courses, international schools, high-end restaurants and the lively marina of Puerto Banús, making it an exceptional choice both for investment and for enjoying the Marbella lifestyle. Upon entering, you will discover spacious interiors, carefully designed with natural textures and elegant finishes. The villa offers high ceilings, sophisticated lighting and a fluid connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. The main living areas are spacious and welcoming, decorated with bespoke furniture, organic materials and selected decorative elements such as woven wall art and handmade ceramics. On the upper floor, a gallery-style corridor overlooking the ground floor connects to bedrooms with private terraces and spectacular views. The heart of the home is a modern kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, elegant cabinets and a spacious glass-enclosed dining area framed by floor-to-ceiling windows. The seamless connection to the outdoor spaces includes a stunning swimming pool with Jacuzzi, Balinese-style sun loungers and a covered terrace with fireplace and barbecue, perfect for entertaining. The best feature is the immaculate private tennis court located at the foot of the garden, ideal for residents to use all year round. It is the epitome of contemporary luxury in a Mediterranean setting, offering an unrivalled combination of comfort, sophistication and location.

Местонахождение на карте

Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Arosa
Михас, Испания
от
$625,707
Многоквартирный жилой дом Новые апартаменты в Фуэнхироле, Малага, с террасами
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$800,866
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры на побережье в Малаге с соляриями и бассейном
Casares, Испания
от
$715,987
Жилой квартал Óleo
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$824,796
Жилой квартал Top Views
Benalmadena, Испания
от
$540,384
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Cerquilla 59
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$9,04 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Жилой квартал Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Жилой квартал Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Жилой квартал Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Жилой квартал Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Показать все Жилой квартал Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Жилой квартал Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Torrox Park, Испания
от
$364,048
Modern and elegant flats in Malaga that combine contemporary design, functionality and energy efficiency. Each home is built with a reinforced concrete structure and advanced thermal and acoustic insulation to ensure maximum comfort throughout the year. The interiors feature large-format p…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Casares Bay
Жилой квартал Casares Bay
Жилой квартал Casares Bay
Жилой квартал Casares Bay
Жилой квартал Casares Bay
Показать все Жилой квартал Casares Bay
Жилой квартал Casares Bay
Casares, Испания
от
$554,036
Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, between the elegance of Estepona and the authentic charm of Casares, this exclusive area offers an unrivalled lifestyle. Here, the sea and the mountains merge in a spectacular landscape, where each day begins with the Mediterranean breeze and the s…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Altura 160
Жилой квартал Altura 160
Жилой квартал Altura 160
Жилой квартал Altura 160
Жилой квартал Altura 160
Показать все Жилой квартал Altura 160
Жилой квартал Altura 160
Benahavis, Испания
от
$624,570
Год сдачи 2026
Altura 160, located in the Benahavís area, is a new residential project of 60 apartments, with parking space and private storage room. The new residential is part of the renowned private urbanization “La Hacienda del Señorío de Cifuentes” with which they will share the enjoyment of its curr…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации