  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Ojen
  4. Жилой квартал Terra Nova Hills

Жилой квартал Terra Nova Hills

Ojen, Испания
от
$1,19 млн
;
13
Оставить заявку
ID: 39312
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 92775403
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Деревня
    Ojen
  • Адрес
    Calle Miguel de Cervantes

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
Welcome to an exclusive development of 14 semi-detached villas situated frontline to the prestigious El Soto golf course in La Mairena. Each villa offers stunning panoramic views of the golf course and the sea, combining comfort and elegance in a serene setting. With a plot size of 400 m² and 185 m² built, these homes have been designed to provide ample space to enjoy a relaxed lifestyle. Each home has its own private swimming pool, the perfect place to unwind. In addition, residents have access to the nearby El Soto Golf Club, with excellent facilities just a short walk away. Terra Nova is the ideal destination for those seeking a sophisticated and relaxed lifestyle in a privileged location. We understand that a home is more than just a place to live; it is an expression of your personality. By purchasing your home at an early stage, you will have the opportunity to choose finishes, colours and features that suit your vision. From the layout to the smallest details, you'll be able to customise many of the elements to create a truly unique space. Whether enjoying a quiet evening by the pool, hosting gatherings with friends and family or simply taking in the beautiful surroundings, Terra Nova offers the perfect setting for every moment. Designed to provide luxury and comfort, these villas will become your ideal retreat, tailored to your lifestyle and preferences.

Местонахождение на карте

Ojen, Испания
Образование
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Casa Orquidea
Benahavis, Испания
от
$22,62 млн
Жилой квартал Villa Vista Del Rey
Alhaurin el Grande, Испания
от
$874,853
Жилой квартал The Collection Camojan
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$6,71 млн
Жилой квартал SaliSol Hills
Finestrat, Испания
от
$568,877
Жилой квартал Soul Marbella Sunlife III Adosados
Rio Real, Испания
от
$2,25 млн
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Terra Nova Hills
Ojen, Испания
от
$1,19 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Era Residence
Жилой квартал Era Residence
Жилой квартал Era Residence
Жилой квартал Era Residence
Жилой квартал Era Residence
Показать все Жилой квартал Era Residence
Жилой квартал Era Residence
Эстепона, Испания
от
$567,687
A new and exclusive boutique development located on the New Golden Mile, between Marbella and Estepona, one of the most sought-after residential areas on the Costa del Sol. Surrounded by beaches, golf courses, wellness clubs, luxury resorts, and renowned lifestyle destinations, the project o…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Imagine
Жилой квартал Imagine
Жилой квартал Imagine
Жилой квартал Imagine
Жилой квартал Imagine
Показать все Жилой квартал Imagine
Жилой квартал Imagine
Bel Air, Испания
от
$2,73 млн
Между синим Средиземноморьем и зеленым из лучших полей для гольфа рождается новая коллекция из 15 роскошных вилл, воплощающих аутентичный образ жизни Коста-дель-Соль. Этот проект представляет современный дизайн, простор, естественный свет и непревзойденное расположение в престижной Новой Зо…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Altura Residences
Жилой квартал Altura Residences
Жилой квартал Altura Residences
Жилой квартал Altura Residences
Жилой квартал Altura Residences
Показать все Жилой квартал Altura Residences
Жилой квартал Altura Residences
Benahavis, Испания
от
$4,54 млн
Welcome to an exclusive collection of five luxury residences in the heart of La Quinta, one of Marbella's most coveted enclaves. Designed by GC Studio and developed by Kasa Developers, this 24-hour boutique gated community with incredible sea views redefines contemporary Mediterranean living…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации