Жилой квартал Tailor Made Villa in Casares

We present exclusive, energy-efficient, sustainably designed detached villas in a prime location next to the prestigious Casares golf course. Their contemporary designs combine elegance, functionality, and comfort with the highest quality materials and finishes. These modern, single-story properties offer 200 m² of floor space, spacious terraces, and a generous covered private parking area. Large, energy-efficient windows fill the interior with natural light and allow you to enjoy the stunning views of the golf course and the natural surroundings. Main features: - Contemporary single-story design. - Spacious open-plan living/dining room. - 4 bright bedrooms with direct access to the terrace. - 3 elegant bathrooms with top-quality finishes. - Fully equipped modern kitchen. - Landscaped garden with private pool. - Large terrace ideal for relaxation or outdoor entertainment. - Covered private parking area. - Open-plan basement with multiple possibilities (gym, cinema, wine cellar, games room, etc.). Surroundings and location: The villas are located in a privileged natural setting, surrounded by tranquility and beauty, just 1.7 km from golden sandy beaches and a short distance from the Casares Costa Golf Club. Nearby, you can enjoy hiking, cycling, and all the luxuries of the Hotel Finca Cortesín, considered one of the best on the Costa del Sol. In addition, they are just a few minutes' drive from Estepona and the La Duquesa marina, with a wide range of gastronomic, cultural, and leisure options.