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Жилой квартал Villa Shanti - STUPA

Михас, Испания
от
$2,20 млн
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ID: 39382
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1429026892
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас
  • Адрес
    Calle Barcelona de Mijas Golf, 23

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English English
Where Comfort Meets Elegance Perched to capture sweeping south-facing views, this villa combines contemporary design with effortless comfort. Every detail is thoughtfully crafted to maximize sunlight, privacy, and breathtaking vistas, creating a home where convenience and serenity coexist. Stepping through the grand entrance, a majestic hall with bespoke wardrobes and a sculptural staircase welcomes you. On the ground floor, two sophisticated en-suite guest bedrooms sit alongside a guest WC, while the expansive living, dining, and kitchen area flows seamlessly onto the covered terrace and infinity pool, connecting indoor living with outdoor ease. The first floor features a master suite with fitted wardrobes and a private terrace, accompanied by a guest bedroom, also en-suite, with its own generous terrace—perfect for sunrise views or quiet moments of reflection. The basement enhances comfort with a laundry area, machine room, storage, wine cellar, and guest toilet, while offering space for a private gym or cinema. A garage accommodates two cars. The property comprises four en-suite bedrooms, an additional guest WC, open-plan living spaces, a versatile basement, and expansive terraces with a spectacular infinity pool, offering the ultimate Costa del Sol lifestyle. This villa design is also available in two alternative layouts: a 3-bedroom or a 5-bedroom version. This property has been designed to offer an elegant, serene, and elevated lifestyle. Recognized with the award for Best Luxury Villa Development on the Costa del Sol, Spain, every detail reflects sophistication and comfort to enhance everyday living.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
Образование
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Villa Shanti - STUPA
Михас, Испания
от
$2,20 млн
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