  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Михас
  4. Жилой квартал The Meadows

Жилой квартал The Meadows

Михас, Испания
от
$729,234
;
23
Оставить заявку
ID: 39279
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1144898685
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
Español Español
The Meadows is a new project in La Cala Golf Resort formed by 26 spacious townhouses in front line golf position with panoramic views of the resort and Mijas valley. South-west orientation. The homes are distributed over 3 levels in a private gated community with communal pool and gardens. The Meadows is definitely the project for you if you are looking for a comfortable, functional home with a private basement, a light and airy main floor with a fully fitted and equipped kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms, large terraces and a garden. The Meadows is located in La Cala Golf, where owners can take advantage of the benefits and discounts provided by the Privilege Card. The La Cala Golf Resort has three 18 – hole golf courses, a hydrotherapy centre and spa, an emblematic 4-star hotel, 2 restaurants and 1 wine cellar, a golfing school (La Cala Golf Academy), 24 hour security and a great range of sporting facilities (tennis and paddle courts, football pitch, gymnasium, fitness activities, leisure and beauty centre, outdoor running circuit), all surrounded by beautiful natural scenery. Just a few minutes away by car you have the charming town of Mijas and its carefully preserved old town with quaint narrow streets, you can go shopping in Marbella or Fuengirola, or enjoy the nightlife in La Cala de Mijas or Puerto Banús. In essence, a new residential complex with all the advantages of living in beautiful surroundings close to prestigious resorts and being strategically located in La Cala Golf Resort, at an unbeatable price. The complex is located in a peaceful area between the Sierra de Mijas Natural Park in Mijas and the Mediterranean Sea, just 10 minutes from the fabulous beaches of the Costa del Sol, only 20 minutes from Marbella and 30 minutes from Málaga airport. This is the ideal place to spend time on the Costa del Sol, whether it be as a holiday home, main residence or as an investment property.

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2026

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Helvet Green
Михас, Испания
от
$381,113
Многоквартирный жилой дом Современные квартиры с личными садами в Сьюдад-Кесада
Рохалес, Испания
от
$425,465
Жилой квартал Veridian II
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$1,11 млн
Многоквартирный жилой дом Апартаменты у моря в жилом комплексе в Пилар-де-ла-Орадада
Пилар-де-ла-Орадада, Испания
от
$462,563
Жилой квартал Terra Nova Hills
Ojen, Испания
от
$1,19 млн
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал The Meadows
Михас, Испания
от
$729,234
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Navigolf Suites 2
Жилой квартал Navigolf Suites 2
Жилой квартал Navigolf Suites 2
Жилой квартал Navigolf Suites 2
Жилой квартал Navigolf Suites 2
Показать все Жилой квартал Navigolf Suites 2
Жилой квартал Navigolf Suites 2
Михас, Испания
от
$489,189
Phase 2 of the residential complex, which includes 32 apartments in blocks 6 and 7. Large outdoor areas include a swimming pool for residents' exclusive use. Excellent common areas and a wide range of entertainment such as shops, bars and restaurants a few minutes away in La Cala de Mija…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Villa Merisa
Жилой квартал Villa Merisa
Жилой квартал Villa Merisa
Жилой квартал Villa Merisa
Жилой квартал Villa Merisa
Показать все Жилой квартал Villa Merisa
Жилой квартал Villa Merisa
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$6,26 млн
Welcome to an extraordinary private villa in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella, where contemporary architecture, exquisite interiors, and stunning outdoor spaces merge to create the ultimate luxury retreat. Recently renovated to the highest standards, this magnificent residence offers a…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Senora Gardens
Жилой квартал Senora Gardens
Жилой квартал Senora Gardens
Жилой квартал Senora Gardens
Жилой квартал Senora Gardens
Показать все Жилой квартал Senora Gardens
Жилой квартал Senora Gardens
Михас, Испания
от
$567,687
Is a project that reflects twenty-five years of our experience. Years defined by the steady growth of building excellence. We created this project for you. We want you to experience the Costa del Sol in a way few ever have, with a level of calm, comfort, and beauty that belongs entirely to t…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации