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  4. Жилой квартал Riviera Hill

Жилой квартал Riviera Hill

Михас, Испания
от
$329,918
;
12
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ID: 39222
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In CRM: 1599507345
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас
  • Адрес
    Calle Granate de Riviera, 1

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English English
Located in the Riviera del Sol residential community, between Marbella and Málaga, this development offers you the tranquility of a natural setting and proximity to all the amenities you could wish for: golf, beaches, shopping centers, international schools, sports facilities, and healthcare center all just minutes from your home. Plus, with excellent access to the highway and Málaga International Airport, it’s an ideal choice for both a primary residence and an investment. A strategic location for those who value their time and well-being. Set in a natural setting, this exclusive development featuring panoramic views and contemporary architecture offers newly built homes in the Mediterranean style, designed for those who value quality of life. The development is a private, gated community consisting of a variety of bright 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and penthouses, featuring spacious terraces, many of which offer ocean views. All units include a furnished kitchen equipped with appliances, an aerothermal system for hot water and climate control, and come with an assigned garage and storage unit. It features exclusive 5-star common areas: outdoor infinity pools for adults and children, a sun deck, gardens, a chill-out area, a sports court, a gym, an indoor counter current swimming pool, a golf simulator, a co-working space, and a social lounge.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
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Жилой квартал Riviera Hill
Михас, Испания
от
$329,918
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