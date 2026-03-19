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Жилой квартал Azahar Nature

San Roque, Испания
от
$4,10 млн
;
12
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ID: 39151
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In CRM: 216422575
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Город
    San Roque

О комплексе

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English English
Surrounded by lush golf courses and just steps from the Mediterranean, this villa blends the serenity of nature with the exclusivity of the Costa del Sol. Inspired by Andalusian charm and located only minutes from Marbella, it offers a unique retreat where life truly finds its meaning. Set on a generous 2,900 m² plot, the property features 367 m² of built space distributed across three elegant levels. Inside, you will find 4 bright bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and a guest powder room, all designed to provide comfort and privacy in every corner. Sotogrande is one of the most exclusive and prestigious residential areas in Europe, located on Spain’s southern coast in the province of Cádiz. Known for its refined atmosphere, it offers a unique balance of luxury, nature, and Mediterranean lifestyle. The area is home to some of the world’s finest golf courses, including the renowned Real Club Valderrama, host of international tournaments. Sotogrande is also famous for its world-class marina, surrounded by restaurants, boutiques, and exclusive services. Here, natural beauty blends seamlessly with sophistication—offering beaches, forests, and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean and the Rock of Gibraltar—while maintaining excellent connections to Marbella, Estepona, and Málaga airport. It also boasts a cosmopolitan community with residents from all over the world and a strong tradition in sailing, polo, and golf.

Местонахождение на карте

San Roque, Испания
Образование

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Жилой квартал Azahar Nature
San Roque, Испания
от
$4,10 млн
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