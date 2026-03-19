Жилой квартал Azure Living

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A new way to experience the Mediterranean in Torre del Mar: exclusive homes just 100 meters from the beach.
A new residential development with contemporary design located in one of the most attractive areas of Torre del Mar, just a few steps from the boardwalk and surrounded by all the amenities you need for daily life.
The project is designed for those seeking a bright, well-designed home that embraces the Mediterranean lifestyle. Large windows, spacious terraces, and modern architecture with soft lines create spaces designed to enjoy the light, the outdoors, and the tranquility of the surroundings.
The development offers 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes, with different layouts to suit every lifestyle:
-Ground-floor units with private gardens, ideal for those who value outdoor space.
-Upper-floor units with spacious terraces opening onto the outdoors.
-Penthouses with large sun decks, perfect for enjoying the Costa del Sol climate.
Inside, each home has been designed with a careful selection of materials and top-brand fixtures and fittings. Highlights include fully equipped kitchens with BOSCH appliances, large-format porcelain tile floors, and geothermal heating and cooling systems, which ensure comfort and energy efficiency.
The development is complemented by a private residential complex designed with well-being and social life in mind:
-Swimming pool with night lighting and a sunbathing area
-Landscaped courtyard
-Private gym with natural light
-Coworking space for remote work or meetings
-Relaxation areas and green spaces
All of this in a prime location, just 300 meters from the beach and with shops, parks, and amenities within walking distance, making this project an ideal opportunity both as a primary residence and as an investment on the Costa del Sol.
Местонахождение на карте
Torre del Mar, Испания
Образование
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Досуг
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