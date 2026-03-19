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Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 10

Casares, Испания
от
$9,90 млн
;
17
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ID: 39174
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In CRM: 2004562208
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Casares

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English English
Exuding opulence and refinement, this exceptional villa redefines the very notion of luxury golf resort living. Positioned on an elevated plot, it offers breathtaking panoramic views of the golf course and Mediterranean, while its expansive outdoor areas encompass meticulously manicured gardens and a magnificent swimming pool. Enveloped by lush palm trees and abundant flora, this residence provides an exquisite outdoor sanctuary for year-round enjoyment. Bathed in natural light, thanks to an abundance of floor-to-ceiling glass doors, the ground floor seamlessly connects to the garden, fostering a harmonious indoor-outdoor flow. The property is distributed over 3 floors, with a basement housing a laundry room, facility room and bespoke wine cellar. Access to the basement was cleverly integrated to the property through a hidden cylindrical door. The interior spaces are elegantly designed, located on the ground floor level – features neutral soft tones and unique materials that imbue the home with an unparalleled sense of individuality. The kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances, showcases bespoke cabinetry and a stylish kitchen island, while the light wooden flooring throughout the house evokes a serene and tranquil ambiance. The property’s manicured landscapes, carefully curated within its boundaries, create a captivating backdrop visible from the ground floor. The upper level is dedicated to the bedrooms, each with its own private terrace and separated by stunning white dividers. The architectural prowess of Vicens & Ramos is evident from every angle, with the property’s impressive entrance leaving a lasting impression on all who arrive. With its privileged frontline golf position, awe-inspiring views and an unwavering commitment to excellence, this masterpiece stands as a truly incomparable residence within the exclusive Finca Cortesin Resort.

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Casares, Испания
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 10
Casares, Испания
от
$9,90 млн
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