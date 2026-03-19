  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Михас
  4. Жилой квартал Suite Mijas fase I

Жилой квартал Suite Mijas fase I

Михас, Испания
от
$521,044
;
19
Оставить заявку
ID: 39115
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1057305000
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас
  • Адрес
    Avenida Maria Zambrano

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
High-rise homes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, including a parking space and storage room, in a private urbanization. Different typologies that adapt to your new needs: Homes with terraces, penthouses, ground floors... The interior of the homes will surprise you with their comfortable and practical finishes, such as reinforced entrance door, tilt-and-turn windows in the bedrooms, floating laminate flooring, air conditioning installation, among others. We will provide you with different options, at no cost, to choose how your new home will be. And to further personalize your home, we have thought of an additional cost options package that will make your new home the perfect place to start a new chapter. We have designed the development for you to enjoy it all year round, which is why it has both covered and uncovered areas with landscaped gardens, playgrounds for the little ones, a swimming pool, and an area for outdoor sports on sunny days. We are located in Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, in a perfectly situated area with all the necessary services for daily life. It is close to shopping centers like El Corte Inglés, the municipal sports center, supermarkets, and schools, just minutes away from the development. In addition, it has easy access to the A7 motorway, allowing for quick connection, and there are several bus stops that connect to the surrounding areas.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
Образование
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Финансы
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал BALCON DEL MEDITERRANEO
Дос-Эрманас, Испания
от
$1,56 млн
Жилой квартал Calanova Collection
Михас, Испания
от
$608,643
Жилой квартал La Mairena
Ojen, Испания
от
$3,36 млн
Жилой квартал Anna de Estepona - Townhouses
Эстепона, Испания
от
$904,432
Жилой квартал Residencial Pacaraima
Torremolinos, Испания
от
$733,784
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Suite Mijas fase I
Михас, Испания
от
$521,044
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал ISLA BELA
Жилой квартал ISLA BELA
Жилой квартал ISLA BELA
Жилой квартал ISLA BELA
Жилой квартал ISLA BELA
Показать все Жилой квартал ISLA BELA
Жилой квартал ISLA BELA
Дос-Эрманас, Испания
от
$893,055
In the heart of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella, rises this residential haven where elegance and comfort come together. Homes designed with high-end materials and exclusive communal areas that reflect the true Marbella style
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Morasol - Building 2
Жилой квартал Morasol - Building 2
Жилой квартал Morasol - Building 2
Жилой квартал Morasol - Building 2
Жилой квартал Morasol - Building 2
Показать все Жилой квартал Morasol - Building 2
Жилой квартал Morasol - Building 2
Manilva, Испания
от
$477,369
A new and exclusive residential complex of homes distributed across multi-family buildings, designed to offer maximum comfort, privacy, and quality of life in a privileged setting. All homes feature two or three bedrooms, a functional layout, bright and airy rooms, spacious terraces, and ou…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Жилой квартал Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Жилой квартал Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Жилой квартал Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Жилой квартал Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Показать все Жилой квартал Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Жилой квартал Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Марбелья, Испания
от
$4,54 млн
The complex combines luxury and nature in an exceptional environment. Three unique villas built on one floor and designed to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle in a relaxed way, imagine merging with the rays of the sun, lounging in the chill-out area by the pool, picking fresh vegetables from…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации