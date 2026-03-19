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Жилой квартал Villa Benalmádena

Benalmadena, Испания
от
$2,79 млн
;
10
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ID: 39104
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1955635637
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Benalmadena
  • Адрес
    Calle Puerto del Algarrobo

О комплексе

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English English
This plot comes with a construction project and an approved building permit. LAYOUT AND DESIGN The villa is connected by a private elevator from the basement to the rooftop solarium. Each space has been carefully designed to offer spaciousness, functionality, and natural light. A villa on a 1,441 m2 plot, distributed as follows: Garden Floor: 314 m2 Ground Floor: 168 m2 First Floor: 158 m2 Sunroom: 116 m2 FEATURES AND FINISHES Internal elevator connecting all levels. Aerothermal climate control system, underfloor heating, and zoned air conditioning. State-of-the-art thermal and acoustic insulation. Fully customizable finishes: materials, woodwork, flooring, and more. Fully furnished and equipped kitchen. Optional pre-installation of smart home automation and security systems. LOCATION AND AMENITIES The property is located in a residential area offering stunning sea views, peace and quiet, and proximity to essential services: Just 6 minutes from the beach. 15 minutes from Malaga International Airport. Close to shopping areas, schools, medical centers, and sports facilities. Close to golf courses, Puerto Marina, supermarkets, and fine dining restaurants. IDEAL FOR LIVING OR INVESTMENT This villa is ideal for building your dream home or as a high-yield investment, thanks to its strategic location, modern design, and customization potential. This is the perfect opportunity to live in a villa tailored to your lifestyle!

Местонахождение на карте

Benalmadena, Испания
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Финансы
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Villa Benalmádena
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