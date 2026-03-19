  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Benalmadena
  4. Жилой квартал Carat Phase 3

Жилой квартал Carat Phase 3

Benalmadena, Испания
от
$935,148
;
20
Оставить заявку
ID: 39011
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1557590906
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Benalmadena

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
New development located in the heart of Reserva del Higuerón. It is ideally located between the Costa del Sol’s most popular cities: Malaga, the capital, and Marbella, an international benchmark for luxury. With an excellent communication network, it is just a 10 minute drive from Malaga International Airport. It has been designed as a residential complex of 157 homes distributed in 4 blocks with 2 and 3 bedrooms. The first two blocks face East. These two blocks consist of 78 homes that are arranged one above the other so as not to interfere with the views. The other two blocks are South facing. From the careful design of the main entrance to the smallest detail of each individual space, the descending pathway displays the distinctiveness and character that makes this project a truly unique and exclusive development. One of the characteristics that defines this project is its amenities. Scenic routes through green areas connect the different phases and large communal spaces. These communal spaces will be located on an entire floor of the first block. Here you will find the co-working area, pilates room, gym area, sauna, Turkish bath, massage room, heated pool area, multipurpose room, bar with outdoor terrace and a covered relaxation area next to the main pool with 110m2 of water surface. A solarium area will be located next to the main pool on a lower level for owners to enjoy the sun.

Местонахождение на карте

Benalmadena, Испания
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Финансы

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Многоквартирный жилой дом Энергоэффективные дома с видом на поле для гольфа в Михасе
Михас, Испания
от
$469,355
Жилой комплекс Isea Views
Кальпе, Испания
от
$857,253
Жилой квартал Villas Sirocco
Ricmar, Испания
от
$3,87 млн
Жилой квартал SkyVilla 6
Сан-Педро-Алькантара, Испания
от
$12,97 млн
Жилой квартал Soto Vista
Manilva, Испания
от
$2,58 млн
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Carat Phase 3
Benalmadena, Испания
от
$935,148
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Almara Residences
Жилой квартал Almara Residences
Жилой квартал Almara Residences
Жилой квартал Almara Residences
Жилой квартал Almara Residences
Показать все Жилой квартал Almara Residences
Жилой квартал Almara Residences
Benagalbon, Испания
от
$356,084
New development of spacious, comfortable apartments with carefully considered design, available in 1, 2 and 3-bedroom layouts, as well as exclusive penthouses with private solariums. All set within a contemporary residential complex fully equipped and located just 100 metres from the sea and…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Многоквартирный жилой дом Современные квартиры в Гуардамар-дель-Сегура с общим бассейном
Многоквартирный жилой дом Современные квартиры в Гуардамар-дель-Сегура с общим бассейном
Многоквартирный жилой дом Современные квартиры в Гуардамар-дель-Сегура с общим бассейном
Многоквартирный жилой дом Современные квартиры в Гуардамар-дель-Сегура с общим бассейном
Многоквартирный жилой дом Современные квартиры в Гуардамар-дель-Сегура с общим бассейном
Показать все Многоквартирный жилой дом Современные квартиры в Гуардамар-дель-Сегура с общим бассейном
Многоквартирный жилой дом Современные квартиры в Гуардамар-дель-Сегура с общим бассейном
Гуардамар, Испания
от
$348,951
Год сдачи 2026
Современные квартиры с 2, 3 спальнями и общим бассейном в Гуардамар-дель-Сегура Эти современные квартиры, находящиеся недалеко от живописных соленых озер Ла-Мата в Гуардамар-дель-Сегура, являются частью нового этапа известного жилого комплекса Эль-Расо, расположенного в потрясающем южном рег…
Агентство
TEKCE Real Estate
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Показать все Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Casares, Испания
от
$9,90 млн
This exceptional residence, exclusive to the Finca Cortesin resort, exudes a captivating blend of luxury and elegance. Designed by the renowned Jose Maria Sierra architects, this architectural masterpiece stands unrivalled on the Costa del Sol, boasting a remarkable plot and breathtaking v…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации