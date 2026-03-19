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Жилой квартал One Bali Villas

Михас, Испания
от
$2,15 млн
;
15
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ID: 38995
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1153485481
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Михас
  • Адрес
    Calle Orfebres de Riviera, 1315

О комплексе

Перевод
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English English
A collection of luxury villas in a gated complex with one of the best amenities on the Costa del Sol. his is the cornerstone of an exclusive gated villa complex with CCTV surveillance and concierge services in the heart of the Costa del Sol. 19 villas offering high standards of living and sensational features inside and out. Combining a contemporary architectural style, large open plan layouts and excellent facilities, there is no better place to call home. Properties have their own private and individual pool. In addition to lush tropical gardens, it has a relaxing Spa and gym within the complex for the exclusive use of its residents. Water zone area, relaxation area, Jacuzzi, sauna, and Turkish bath. The gym has the latest sports technology and is equipped with music and television systems. The exclusivity of the common areas is one of the cornerstones of the residences, because apart from the aforementioned areas, a GYM and a complete HOME CINEMA are included that reflects the same sensation as a movie theatre and, it will have the technology most avant-garde in image and sound. These common areas will be privately accessible by the owners and have the exclusivity of being reserved through a dedicated APP, the users have the opportunity to enjoy all the resources privately and anonymously.

Местонахождение на карте

Михас, Испания
Транспорт

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Жилой квартал One Bali Villas
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