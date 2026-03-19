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Жилой квартал Village Verde Residencial Phase II

San Roque, Испания
от
$967,002
;
14
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ID: 38979
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 2129936666
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Город
    San Roque
  • Адрес
    Carretera de Arenillas

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English English
Welcome to our exclusive community of luxury apartments and Sky Villas in the heart of Sotogrande. Set among beautiful parkland, just sits within La Reserva, and a stone’s through from the club’s state-of the art facilities. 124 apartments nestled within six hectares of parkland offer residents unique communal spaces and state-of-the-art facilities. With sizes from 181-524 square metres, these generously proportioned apartments and Sky Villas have sleek modern interiors that flow seamlessly on the beautiful terraces perfect for outdoor dining and relaxation. Each property has terraces of at least 65 square metres per property with large roof terraces on the sky villas and private gardens for ground floor apartments. All properties come with two private garage spaces and spacious storerooms. With Sotogrande’s outstanding leisure and sports activities,offers a quality of life that is unmatched with discretion and privacy assured. Our stunning one, two, three and four bedroom apartments and four and five bedroom penthouses, offer the ultimate in contemporary open-plan living. They are flooded with natural light and boast incredible terraces from which to enjoy the warm Spanish sun. With a total living area of between 188 and 594 sqm, these generously proportioned apartments include underfloor heating and Aerotherm air-conditioning systems. The modern sleek interiors blend seamlessly into the wonderful terraces.

Местонахождение на карте

San Roque, Испания
Транспорт
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Village Verde Residencial Phase II
San Roque, Испания
от
$967,002
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