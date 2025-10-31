  1. Realting.com
  Россия
  Москва
  Коттедж NICOLE

Коттедж NICOLE

Москва, Россия
от
$3,01 млн
;
15
ID: 32881
In CRM: 3706631
Дата обновления: 17.11.2025

Местонахождение

  • Страна
    Россия
  • Область / штат
    Центральный федеральный округ
  • Город
    Москва
  • Метро
    Kitay-gorod (~ 500 м)
  • Метро
    Kuznetsky Most (~ 500 м)
  • Метро
    Lubyanka (~ 400 м)
  • Метро
    Okhotny Ryad (~ 700 м)
  • Метро
    Ploshchad Revolyutsii (~ 200 м)
  • Метро
    Teatralnaya (~ 400 м)

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2028
  • Количество этажей
    Количество этажей
    7

О комплексе

Heatherwick Studio and Paris Classical Architecture bring their immeasurable talent to the task of rebuilding what once was — and will soon be again — Moscow’s most desirable neighbourhood. The architecture reinvents heritage by daring to reimagine long-standing, historic façades with contemporary additions, embracing a seamless aesthetic that points to the future while respectfully preserving traces of the past. Development of this calibre has never been seen before in Russia. The scheme is made up of three key areas: Club, Residence and Collection — each developed fr om a family of buildings. The overall design celebrates the existing structures and creates a four-dimensional experience linking historic spaces with new. Kitay-Gorod is an area of strategic and historic importance in the heart of Moscow that has been neglected in recent decades, leading to a sealing-off of the district and an interruption of flow between the city’s most prominent sites, including Red Square, the Kremlin, the Bolshoi Theatre, Saint Basils Cathedral, GUM and TSUM department stores. Harmonious Landscape Design Nicole brings together a mix of public green spaces and gardens for private residential use, designed by Landscape Bureau DS architecture and Derevo Park. Inspired by French courtyards surrounded by stately neoclassical architecture, the landscaping is designed to be in stylistic harmony with the structures. The public areas offer a living environment in the heart of Moscow, evolving and shifting throughout the seasons like the city itself. The private outdoor spaces for residents will feature a variety of flowering plants and evergreen trees and shrubs, as well as water features and a fireplace to create spaces of tranquility and convivial comfort. The Common Areas From the Grand Lobby to the private clubs, Nicole’s common areas are designed to inspire connection. Each individual space is customized from floor to ceiling to align with its intended purpose, resulting in a distinctive blend of aesthetics and a journey of surprise from one lavish venue to the next. Imaginative in layout, highly expressive in color and materiality and rich in exquisite detail, the shared spaces themselves work to create and sustain a new urban lifestyle for residents. An Exclusive Lifestyle Residents gain access to a unique private club membership, benefiting from an exclusive array of services and amenities. Dedicated to creating an urban lifestyle that encourages connection, conviviality and wellbeing in an atmosphere of total elegance and utmost discretion. Otherworldly Apartments Nicole Сlub and Nicole Residence residences feature interior design by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA London Studio) that treats every detail as an opportunity for artistic expression. Divided into two aesthetic categories, Classic and Modern, the apartments favor the world’s finest materials and installations, embracing diverse inspirations that converge around a common thread of excellence. Classic apartments embody timeless grandeur through the presence of ornate cornicing on walls and ceilings, timber basketweave flooring and architrave finishes that frame traditional design details in a contemporary context. Minimalist in comparison, the Modern apartments feature a crisp contrast of cool stainless-steel detailing and warm timber flooring, creating spaces wh ere serenity and luxury speak through clean lines and thoughtful forms. Nicole Collection Coho Interior Design brings French timeless chic to the Collection. The interior showcases a sophisticated and lively eclectic style, achieved through exquisite modern finishes combined with classic shapes and proportions. The public spaces are adorned exclusively with natural materials: precious woods, natural stone — marble and travertine — and decorative brass elements. Finishes The project features White Box Deluxe pre-finishing. Exceptional architectural and interior solutions. Premium Smart engineering and equipment. The pre-finish state of each apartment allows the space to be adapted to the owner's needs and individual design project. Frame partitions enable maximally quiet and clean work when relocating them or adapting the outlet network. Additionally, it is possible to choose a option and finish collections from the world-renowned design bureau.
Объекты в комплексе
Квартиры
Площадь, м²
Цена за м², USD
Цена квартиры, USD
Квартиры 1 комната
Площадь, м² 76.2 – 123.1
Цена за м², USD 37,034 – 40,737
Цена квартиры, USD 3,01 млн – 4,56 млн
Квартиры 2 комнаты
Площадь, м² 116.5 – 173.7
Цена за м², USD 32,096 – 34,565
Цена квартиры, USD 3,74 млн – 6,00 млн

Местонахождение на карте

Москва, Россия
Образование
Здравоохранение

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
