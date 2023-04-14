Lithuania
2
Developers in Lithuania
Realting.com
Lithuania
Vilnius County
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Raisteniskes
6
Mazoji Riese
4
Zemieji Rusokai
4
Skersabaliai
3
Gudeliu Plytine
2
Nemencine
2
Aukstieji Rusokai
1
Dvariskes
1
Sumskas
1
Clear all
223 properties total found
House
Uzlandziai, Lithuania
109 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 185,000
MODERN A+ CLASSES TO BOOK IN THE HOME MILITARY! ............................................…
House
Skridai, Lithuania
108 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
A HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS ISSUED IN THE GATVES. It’s a place dreaming after work to go home and …
House
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
117 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
AKCIA! FOR HOUSE NR.7, THE UNITED STATES ARE APPLICABLE. NEW PRICE WITH EQION 215.000 EUR! …
House
Stripunai, Lithuania
48 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 55,000
In an impressive beautiful location, at a mature pine forest, a quality 48 sqm is sold. gard…
2 room apartment
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 144,900
SELLED FULL AND QUALITY 2 ROOMS BUY WITH A BALKON IN THE FLOOR! An ideal choice for those l…
House
Paliepiai, Lithuania
134 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
10 A LIVING LAST PERMINATION WITH STATY LOW, DARKING K., FULL CITY RAJON! The plot for sale …
House
Paliepiukai, Lithuania
101 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 149,000
SELLING QUALITY AND GOOD TO PLAN ONE HIGH LIVING HOME TO YOU ARE HAPPENING TO YOUR LIFE ! RE…
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
148 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 229,000
SHARE 147.54 KV.M SUBLOCATED LIVING WITH PILNA PARTICIPATION INDICATORY NEW BESIVYSTANDS IN …
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
148 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 229,000
SHARE 147.54 KV.M SUBLOCATED LIVING WITH PILNA PARTICIPATION INDICATORY NEW BESIVYSTANDS IN …
2 room apartment
Roda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 59,000
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
142 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 324,500
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 349,900
BEFORE FOREST, THE NERIES OF THE COUNTRY, THE WRONG-TERM INDIVIDUAL, 169.56 KV.M HOUSE WITH …
House
Skauduliskes, Lithuania
53 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 19,000
IN THE IMAGE PLACE, ALL THE COUNTRY, THE ECHR IS SELLED 2 HIGH, 53.20 KV. M. KARKASIS SODO H…
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
244 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 324,900
THE ERDVUS, QUALITY EQUIPMENT, SUBLOBLOBED HOUSE OF TWO HIGH WITH PURTIM AND THE EMPLOYMENT …
House
Kryzkelis, Lithuania
55 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
The stunning embrace of nature, by a mature pine forest, sells 20 acres of homestead. The pl…
House
Dimsa, Lithuania
125 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 58,000
Batch old, Dimša k. sold live. house Price 58,000 € General information: There are already h…
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
115 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
SPARTS IN THE BESIVYSTANDS IN THE LIVACIETING A+ CLASS ONE HIGH SUBLE IN THE HOME, THE WILLI…
2 room apartment
Vilkeliskes, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
35 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 94,000
SELLED YOU AND FULL 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE WILLION! Cozy and extremely tidy, fully equipped 2-…
3 room apartment
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 167,000
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
198 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
CLASSED IN THE EPDATE, ECONOMICINAL HOUSE OF TWO HIGH IN THE RUND, WILLION WITH 8.6 ARS SECT…
House
Dusinenai, Lithuania
55 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 129,000
SELLED HOUSE SODO HOUSE IN SALE *8 AREA PRIVACY LAND *AUTOMATIC CONSUMER *TERITORY APSUPTA …
House
Svedai, Lithuania
104 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE HOME OF LIVENDS, SELLOW, ERDMS AND RACIONALS EXPLANED 4 ROOMS, A+ ENE…
House
Giruliai, Lithuania
114 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,900
IN ONE VIDDING LIVES, A PRIMINAL NERIES REGIONAL PARK, A PROBANGUAGE AND EXCLUSIVE 114.21 KV…
1 room apartment
Veliucionys, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
20 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 34,900
PUTION VARIANA INVESTMENT ------------------------------------------------------------------…
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
116 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 275,999
Quality and stylishly furnished, exclusive cottage for sale in Pavlium! You dream of a place…
House
Tusciauliai, Lithuania
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
YOU WILL BE HOME IN EXCLUDED THE PLACE! . It is a home surrounded by a close neighborhood of…
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Quality and modern A+ class, 110 sqm partial finishing two-dimensional house with a 5.5 a p…
1 room apartment
Vilkeliskes, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 94,000
SELLED YOU AND FULL 1 ROOM WERE IN THE WILLION! Cozy and extremely tidy, fully equipped 1-r…
2 room apartment
Gojus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 91,800
SELLED YOU AND PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE TRAINING WALL, J. EXPLANATORY G. The apartment…
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
218 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
