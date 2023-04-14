Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilnius County
  4. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Raisteniskes
6
Mazoji Riese
4
Zemieji Rusokai
4
Skersabaliai
3
Gudeliu Plytine
2
Nemencine
2
Aukstieji Rusokai
1
Dvariskes
1
Show more
223 properties total found
Housein Uzlandziai, Lithuania
House
Uzlandziai, Lithuania
109 m² Number of floors 2
€ 185,000
MODERN A+ CLASSES TO BOOK IN THE HOME MILITARY! ............................................…
Housein Skridai, Lithuania
House
Skridai, Lithuania
108 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
A HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS ISSUED IN THE GATVES. It’s a place dreaming after work to go home and …
Housein Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
House
Jadvygiskes, Lithuania
117 m² Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
AKCIA! FOR HOUSE NR.7, THE UNITED STATES ARE APPLICABLE. NEW PRICE WITH EQION 215.000 EUR! …
Housein Stripunai, Lithuania
House
Stripunai, Lithuania
48 m² Number of floors 2
€ 55,000
In an impressive beautiful location, at a mature pine forest, a quality 48 sqm is sold. gard…
2 room apartmentin Naujakiemis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 144,900
SELLED FULL AND QUALITY 2 ROOMS BUY WITH A BALKON IN THE FLOOR! An ideal choice for those l…
Housein Paliepiai, Lithuania
House
Paliepiai, Lithuania
134 m² Number of floors 1
€ 39,000
10 A LIVING LAST PERMINATION WITH STATY LOW, DARKING K., FULL CITY RAJON! The plot for sale …
Housein Paliepiukai, Lithuania
House
Paliepiukai, Lithuania
101 m² Number of floors 1
€ 149,000
SELLING QUALITY AND GOOD TO PLAN ONE HIGH LIVING HOME TO YOU ARE HAPPENING TO YOUR LIFE ! RE…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
148 m² Number of floors 2
€ 229,000
SHARE 147.54 KV.M SUBLOCATED LIVING WITH PILNA PARTICIPATION INDICATORY NEW BESIVYSTANDS IN …
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
148 m² Number of floors 2
€ 229,000
SHARE 147.54 KV.M SUBLOCATED LIVING WITH PILNA PARTICIPATION INDICATORY NEW BESIVYSTANDS IN …
2 room apartmentin Roda, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Roda, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 59,000
Housein Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
142 m² Number of floors 1
€ 324,500
Housein Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 349,900
BEFORE FOREST, THE NERIES OF THE COUNTRY, THE WRONG-TERM INDIVIDUAL, 169.56 KV.M HOUSE WITH …
Housein Skauduliskes, Lithuania
House
Skauduliskes, Lithuania
53 m² Number of floors 2
€ 19,000
IN THE IMAGE PLACE, ALL THE COUNTRY, THE ECHR IS SELLED 2 HIGH, 53.20 KV. M. KARKASIS SODO H…
Housein Avizieniai, Lithuania
House
Avizieniai, Lithuania
244 m² Number of floors 2
€ 324,900
THE ERDVUS, QUALITY EQUIPMENT, SUBLOBLOBED HOUSE OF TWO HIGH WITH PURTIM AND THE EMPLOYMENT …
Housein Kryzkelis, Lithuania
House
Kryzkelis, Lithuania
55 m² Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
The stunning embrace of nature, by a mature pine forest, sells 20 acres of homestead. The pl…
Housein Dimsa, Lithuania
House
Dimsa, Lithuania
125 m² Number of floors 1
€ 58,000
Batch old, Dimša k. sold live. house Price 58,000 € General information: There are already h…
Housein Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 159,000
SPARTS IN THE BESIVYSTANDS IN THE LIVACIETING A+ CLASS ONE HIGH SUBLE IN THE HOME, THE WILLI…
2 room apartmentin Vilkeliskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilkeliskes, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 94,000
SELLED YOU AND FULL 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE WILLION! Cozy and extremely tidy, fully equipped 2-…
3 room apartmentin Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 167,000
Housein Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
198 m² Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
CLASSED IN THE EPDATE, ECONOMICINAL HOUSE OF TWO HIGH IN THE RUND, WILLION WITH 8.6 ARS SECT…
Housein Dusinenai, Lithuania
House
Dusinenai, Lithuania
55 m² Number of floors 1
€ 129,000
SELLED HOUSE SODO HOUSE IN SALE *8 AREA PRIVACY LAND *AUTOMATIC CONSUMER *TERITORY APSUPTA …
Housein Svedai, Lithuania
House
Svedai, Lithuania
104 m² Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE HOME OF LIVENDS, SELLOW, ERDMS AND RACIONALS EXPLANED 4 ROOMS, A+ ENE…
Housein Giruliai, Lithuania
House
Giruliai, Lithuania
114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,900
IN ONE VIDDING LIVES, A PRIMINAL NERIES REGIONAL PARK, A PROBANGUAGE AND EXCLUSIVE 114.21 KV…
1 room apartmentin Veliucionys, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Veliucionys, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 20 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 34,900
PUTION VARIANA INVESTMENT ------------------------------------------------------------------…
Housein Rokantiskes, Lithuania
House
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
116 m² Number of floors 2
€ 275,999
Quality and stylishly furnished, exclusive cottage for sale in Pavlium! You dream of a place…
Housein Tusciauliai, Lithuania
House
Tusciauliai, Lithuania
210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
YOU WILL BE HOME IN EXCLUDED THE PLACE! . It is a home surrounded by a close neighborhood of…
Housein Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Quality and modern A+ class, 110 sqm partial finishing two-dimensional house with a 5.5 a p…
1 room apartmentin Vilkeliskes, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilkeliskes, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 94,000
SELLED YOU AND FULL 1 ROOM WERE IN THE WILLION! Cozy and extremely tidy, fully equipped 1-r…
2 room apartmentin Gojus, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Gojus, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 91,800
SELLED YOU AND PROCEDURE 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE TRAINING WALL, J. EXPLANATORY G. The apartment…
Housein Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
House
Baltoji Voke, Lithuania
218 m² Number of floors 2
€ 275,000

Properties features in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir