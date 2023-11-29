UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
Houses
Houses for sale in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House
Clear all
129 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
143 m²
1
€219,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
143 m²
1
€219,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Zalesa, Lithuania
143 m²
1
€189,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Zalesa, Lithuania
143 m²
1
€189,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
98 m²
1
€139,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road
Svedai, Lithuania
106 m²
1
IN THE NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE LIVING HOUSE CARDING, SELLOW, ERDMS AND RACIONALS EXPLANED 4 R…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Giruliai, Lithuania
117 m²
1
€272,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with gas heating
Rastinenai, Lithuania
145 m²
2
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road
Pakalniskes, Lithuania
118 m²
1
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Uzudvaris, Lithuania
85 m²
2
€78,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Vindziunai, Lithuania
87 m²
1
EXCLUDED RATIVE HOUSE Vilnius r. self., Barvonic k. Barvonic g. 60. Are you looking for a pl…
€22,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
137 m²
2
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage
Svedai, Lithuania
127 m²
1
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating
Purnuskes, Lithuania
226 m²
2
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Zybartonys, Lithuania
75 m²
3
€187,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Dvariskes, Lithuania
119 m²
2
Quality furnished for sale, 4-room cottage Red g., Great Raspberry, Vilnius district. Cottag…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Valciunai, Lithuania
155 m²
2
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€129,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Giruliai, Lithuania
115 m²
1
€188,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Didieji Gulbinai, Lithuania
132 m²
2
€345,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Melekonys, Lithuania
227 m²
2
€318,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Purnuskes, Lithuania
191 m²
2
An amazing homestead is sold on the shores of the lake, in the village of Tailor, just 23 km…
€349,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Purnuskes, Lithuania
55 m²
1
€51,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
84 m²
1
A SODO HOUSE WITH 6.29 ARIR LAND SODE ISSUED IN THE LIVES LIFE ! The Crooked are located in…
€56,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage
Uzudvaris, Lithuania
175 m²
2
€208,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
143 m²
1
€219,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House
Zalesa, Lithuania
143 m²
1
€189,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with alarm system
Giruliai, Lithuania
114 m²
2
IN ONE VIDDING LIVES, A PRIMINAL NERIES REGIONAL PARK, A PROBANGUAGE AND EXCLUSIVE 114.21 KV…
€388,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Svedai, Lithuania
230 m²
2
SELLED CITIES EQUIPMENT INDIVIDUAL LIVING IN THE GRIPIEN! __________________________________…
€364,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road
Purnuskes, Lithuania
83 m²
1
€99,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with central heating
Gaukstonys, Lithuania
148 m²
2
SUBLOBLOBED HOUSE Pitchkalaukio g., Intangible old. Vilnius r. self. Stay in a new comfortab…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL