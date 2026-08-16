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Houses for sale in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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87 properties total found
House in Parapijoniskes, Lithuania
House
Parapijoniskes, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
GET IN THE HOUSEHOLD PREMIUM - IN THE COMMON, LIVING AREA, WHICH HAS BEEN EVALUATED A STRENG…
$348,320
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House in Brinkiskes, Lithuania
House
Brinkiskes, Lithuania
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
ELVUUS, LIGHT INDIVIDUAL HOUSEHOLD IN NATURE The total area of the house is 233.09 sq.m., on…
$267,299
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House in Skirgiskes, Lithuania
House
Skirgiskes, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold by the forest and 500 meters from the Neris River garden with a plot of 8,…
$58,440
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
House in Tintiniskes, Lithuania
House
Tintiniskes, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE MODERNUS HOUSEHOLD IN THE BASIS OF NATURE!!!! Valley Street 19 house is an exclusive, …
$405,756
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House in Lindiniskes, Lithuania
House
Lindiniskes, Lithuania
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
AMERRA Modern architecture houses on the outskirts of Bair - where peace begins. www.asterra…
$686,610
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House in Didieji Gulbinai, Lithuania
House
Didieji Gulbinai, Lithuania
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
SETTLEMENT / DELIVERY A + + ENERGY CLASSES FOR ONE HAUTE COLLOCATED HOUSEHOLD IN MULTIPACKS!…
$448,147
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Saldene, Lithuania
House
Saldene, Lithuania
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 1
SYNTHETIC ARCHITECTURS IN SOSTIC FEED - SIGNIFICANT AND MODERNUS LIVING One-apartment house…
$182,576
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House in Darzininkai, Lithuania
House
Darzininkai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF A MAINTENANCE IN A rapidly growing area A + + class houses, with PILNA APDAILA and e…
$368,658
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4 bedroom house in Dvaryksciai, Lithuania
4 bedroom house
Dvaryksciai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
In a unique location for its beauty, in the western part of the city of Vilnius, between two…
$430,719
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House in Gailiunai, Lithuania
House
Gailiunai, Lithuania
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE SUBLOCATED 125 KNOWLEDGE. _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ PRINCIPLES: • House is well and high quali…
$331,348
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House in Verksionys, Lithuania
House
Verksionys, Lithuania
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSEHOLD RECEIVING TO THE EXTERNAL MAXIMUM SPACE OF THE HOUSEHOLD, AND TO THE HOUSEHOLD NA…
$457,925
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House in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
DECLARES TO RESIDENCE OF THE HOUSEHOLD OR WESTERN ALL THE COUNTRY'S VILNIUS. Spring is a gr…
$62,782
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4 bedroom house in Lindiniskes, Lithuania
4 bedroom house
Lindiniskes, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious and modern one-storey house for sale near Vilnius itselfFor sale is a spacious, mod…
$516,513
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House in Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
House
Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE YAUKUS 5 CASTLE HOUSEHOLD IN ROAD AND RAW ROAD!!! The house is located in 11,75 yards,…
$403,654
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
A newly-built village In the castle there is a apartment of 108,35 sq.m. away from the main …
$226,064
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House in Bukiskis, Lithuania
House
Bukiskis, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
New A + + class houses "Home of Friendship," Bukiškis, Avižinė Sale of new construction A +…
$305,293
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House in Galgiai, Lithuania
House
Galgiai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
NORTHERN CHARGE OF 4 CAUSES - QUALITY, COMFORT AND TECHNOLOGIES ON ONE BASIS A fully equipp…
$429,715
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House in Pasiliai, Lithuania
House
Pasiliai, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
A newly established block bordering Vilnius A 4-room house with a garage for 2 cars is sold …
$343,154
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION HOUSEHOLD WITH A FULL STARTING IN VANAGIN! The house will be transf…
$513,231
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House in Masionys, Lithuania
House
Masionys, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
"VILON CITY" - a resort city of a family of 280 hectares - a complex of prestigious, modern …
$562,612
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House in Uzudvarionys, Lithuania
House
Uzudvarionys, Lithuania
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
AMERRA Modern architecture houses on the outskirts of Bair - where peace begins. www.asterra…
$686,610
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House in Skirgiskes, Lithuania
House
Skirgiskes, Lithuania
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
We invite you to visit and live to evaluate these idyllic houses surrounded by nature, on th…
$682,964
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House in Raisiai, Lithuania
House
Raisiai, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
COTDIGIA TO PILATIS. HAS BEEN SUBMITTED IN THE FIELD OF 5 HOUSEHOLDS, THE FUNCTIONALLY DESIG…
$410,265
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House in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOUSEHOLD WITH SKY 8,98 A - ASPHALATED CHECK, LOCKING POINT TO THE VILNIUS …
$278,177
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5 bedroom house in Bajorai, Lithuania
5 bedroom house
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a modern, high-quality house in an exclusive place - in the closed village "Bajoru …
$431,100
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House in Melekonys, Lithuania
House
Melekonys, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
Energy efficient house with geotherm, sauna and 2 garages Looking for a house that would be…
$335,039
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House in Rastinenai, Lithuania
House
Rastinenai, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
A wooden garden house with a plot of land 6 bars in Saulės street, Rastinėnai, Vilnius r. sa…
$46,906
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House in Didziasalis, Lithuania
House
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 1
LOOKING FOR A QUALITY DOUBLE HOUSE ON THE MOUNTAIN / PAVILNI SIDE? WE HAVE AN OFFER FOR YOU …
$441,808
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House in Didziasalis, Lithuania
House
Didziasalis, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
DO YOU GET AN INDIVIDUAL LIVE HOUSEHOLD CALENCE AND PASSILE POINT? SALE OF NEW CONSTRUCTION…
$417,349
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House in Tintiniskes, Lithuania
House
Tintiniskes, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE MODERNUS HOUSEHOLD IN THE BASIS OF NATURE!!!! Valley Street 19 house is an exclusive, …
$481,467
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