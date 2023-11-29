Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

11 properties total found
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/3
€48,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Suderve, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Suderve, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/5
€198,000
2 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Apartment door from steel in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Apartment door from steel
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for sale with terrace in Pilate, Platiniškis g. Individual cost-effective heating.…
€128,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Dusinenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Dusinenai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/3
SELLED IN 2 ROOMS WERE IN SALE, PUPICAL GATVES ! COUNTRY HOME MANY GREEN AND LOCETY PURPOSE …
€75,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Local electricity in Karklenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Local electricity
Karklenai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/3
Fully equipped apartment for sale Smoke g. 3, In Vilnius. The apartment is sold with all fur…
€59,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Nemezele, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Nemezele, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
PROCEDURES FOR SALE 3 K. BUAST IN THE PRESIDENT! Quiet residence, cold forest and completely…
€90,000
1 room apartment with Partial finish, with Local electricity, with Construction: Wooden in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
1 room apartment with Partial finish, with Local electricity, with Construction: Wooden
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
IN THE IMAGE PLACE, KOJELAVIOUS GATVISE 28.96 m² BUTAS. The apartment will suit people who…
€22,500
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Kairenai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Kairenai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
SELLED 2 ROOMS WITH ERDVIA TERASA IN THE NEW FULL! _________________________________ The fur…
€85,000
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Local electricity in Naujakiemis, Lithuania
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Local electricity
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
€85,000
4 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with gas heating in Rokantiskes, Lithuania
4 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with gas heating
Rokantiskes, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
75.44 sq.m. apartment with 15 sq.m. I WILL also have a part of the 2.54 a plot ( can make a …
€70,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Kreiviai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Kreiviai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
We invite the first residents of VILON CITY to explore and settle in British architects' ful…
€137,318
