Apartments for sale in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
25 properties total found
1 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/3
1-01 apartment BAYOR COLOUR Imagine the morning coffee in the fresh air, peaceful evenings …
$103,840
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
1 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/3
1-07 apartment BAYOR COLOUR Imagine the morning coffee in the fresh air, peaceful evenings …
$126,915
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
1 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/3
1-06 apartment BAYOR COLOUR Imagine the morning coffee in the fresh air, peaceful evenings …
$134,992
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment 3-18 BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$149,408
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
2-12 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$146,529
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/3
2-14 BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is unique. T…
$215,756
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/3
2-11 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$143,068
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
1 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/3
3-19 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$127,230
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
3-16 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$162,247
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/3
2-10 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$166,144
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
3-20 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$162,247
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
1-04 apartment BAYOR COLOUR Imagine the morning coffee in the fresh air, peaceful evenings …
$148,837
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/3
3-17 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$141,237
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
2-09 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$166,144
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
4 room apartment in Bendoriai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Bendoriai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
Sold SWITZERLAND AND YAUKUS 4 CASTLE BUILDING IN A HEADER WITH 2 PLACE OF SALE The apartment…
$288,588
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Didzioji Riese, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
YOUR YIN AND YOUR TWO ANGLES HAVE BEEN IN FREE! FORMER PRINCIPLES: - Fully equipped, newly …
$98,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/3
3-15 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$134,233
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/3
2-13 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$189,219
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
3 room apartment in Kalveliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kalveliai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/2
SALE OF 3 CAPSULES FOR LANGUAGE K., VILNIUS RAJ. FORMER PRINCIPLES: * LOWER CONSTRUCTION: * …
$80,528
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
3-21 apartment BAYOR COLOUR A unique residential project in which everyone the apartment is…
$148,240
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/3
1-02 apartment BAYOR COLOUR Imagine the morning coffee in the fresh air, peaceful evenings …
$158,067
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
4 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
1-08 apartment BAYOR COLOUR Imagine the morning coffee in the fresh air, peaceful evenings …
$242,293
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Bajorai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Bajorai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
1-03 apartment BAYOR COLOUR Imagine the morning coffee in the fresh air, peaceful evenings …
$164,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Ezeraiciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ezeraiciai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/2
2 rooms, 61,33 sq.m apartment for sale in VILON CITY (9 km to PC "BIG") Apartment is rented…
$184,329
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Ezeraiciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ezeraiciai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
We invite the first residents of "VILON CITY" to see and settle in apartments of "VILON home…
$168,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių

Properties features in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go