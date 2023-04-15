Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Marijampole County

Residential properties for sale in Marijampole County, Lithuania

Marijampole
8
Kazlu Ruda
4
Sakiai
3
Kalvarija
2
Vilkaviskis
2
Zvirgzdaiciai
1
42 properties total found
Housein Pinciskes, Lithuania
House
Pinciskes, Lithuania
72 m² Number of floors 2
€ 37,000
Housein Obeline, Lithuania
House
Obeline, Lithuania
71 m² Number of floors 2
€ 29,000
A supervised garden with a brick house for sale - Obelic Gardens in the community. A neat g…
Housein Berziniske, Lithuania
House
Berziniske, Lithuania
486 m² Number of floors 2
€ 498,000
SIZE TO BE SIZE IN THE FORESTIGATION OF THE MIXTURE WITH THE SELD OF THE SURVEILLANCE WITH B…
1 room apartmentin Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 22 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 35,000
PART OF THE HOME WITH 2.7th c. I SEPARATE KIEMU, IN RAMIOJ. MADE CAPITAL REMON. HEATING AND…
Housein Kazlai I, Lithuania
House
Kazlai I, Lithuania
245 m² Number of floors 2
€ 105,000
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 25 ARS SECTION AND A AGRICULTURAL BUILD --------------------------------…
Housein Bizieriai, Lithuania
House
Bizieriai, Lithuania
110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 21,900
A permanent house with a garage and farm buildings on its own 16.44 acres of land is for sal…
Housein Sakiai, Lithuania
House
Sakiai, Lithuania
52 m² Number of floors 1
€ 12,000
SODY ONLY 6 KM FROM THE CITY! SOME CHANGES, PUTIC PRIVACY! GENERAL INFORMATION: Total area …
3 room apartmentin Jure, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jure, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 89 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 45,000
GERA INVESTICIA! CAN BE EQUEED BY DU BUTUS! Spacious and bright rooms for sale that can be m…
3 room apartmentin Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 60,000
3-room apartment for sale in a comfortable location, Kaunas g. 66, Marijampole. The apartmen…
3 room apartmentin Kalnynai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kalnynai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 57,000
SELLING - COMPATIBLE, PATOSES TOPTION TREATMENT TAMBARIES, MARIUMMAPHOLS ___________________…
Housein Girenai, Lithuania
House
Girenai, Lithuania
81 m² Number of floors 1
€ 149,800
INDUSTRIAL PROJECT FOR SALE SODYBA 81 m2 LIVING HOME AGRICULTURAL BUILDING 170 m2 + MANSARDA…
2 room apartmentin Sakiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Sakiai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 29,800
SELLED 2-HIS ROOMS BUY ____________________________________________________ BIG 10 m2 WILL B…
Housein Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
52 m² Number of floors 1
€ 42,000
Wooden house for sale with 4th century. plot and farm building In the winter – a very old, r…
Housein Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 58,500
MARIJAMPOLIC CITY CENTRE sells cozy SKLYPAS WITH HOME. In a very comfortable part of the ci…
2 room apartmentin Marijampole, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 57,000
INDICATORY PUTIES EQUIPMENT 2 ROOMS WITH BALKON, THE WHERE CAN BE INCLUDED TODAY! Cozy and …
2 room apartmentin Mokolai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Mokolai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 50,700
In a strategically comfortable part of the city on Uosupio Street, a PROCEDURE TWO room apar…
Housein Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
House
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 19,900
If you dream of a residential house or just a holiday lodge surrounded by forest areas, this…
Housein Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
House
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 158,000
A spacious two-storey residential house for sale in Vilkavish. Strategically comfortable and…
Housein Marijampole, Lithuania
House
Marijampole, Lithuania
263 m² Number of floors 2
€ 132,000
Spacious living house for sale Klaipeda g. A great option for looking for new homes for a la…
Housein Geleziniai, Lithuania
House
Geleziniai, Lithuania
148 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,000
SHOW RECONSTRATED HOUSE IN THE SURNITION OF GELCHES, VOS 12 KM. FROM MARIJAM 2019 the house…
Housein Paezeriai, Lithuania
House
Paezeriai, Lithuania
151 m² Number of floors 2
€ 55,000
SUMMARY SELLED LIVING HOUSE NATURAL IN APSUPTY BEFORE THE FUND OF THE FUNDS, THE VILLIONAL R…
Housein Kalvarija, Lithuania
House
Kalvarija, Lithuania
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 13,000
This place will be suitable for those who like to be surrounded by nature, in the fresh air,…
Housein Slavikai, Lithuania
House
Slavikai, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 61,000
104.52 sq.m. house with 21.16 a. plot, School g., Gotlybish, Shock r. The house is sold wit…
2 room apartmentin Smalninkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Smalninkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 30,000
SELLED OR EXCHANGE OF 2-THE ROOMS WITH THE G. 27, IN THE CALVARIA, IN THE 1 CAMBARAIN WITH T…
3 room apartmentin Marijampole, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Marijampole, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 29,000
Apartment for sale in two floors in a four-storey house. The ground floor has a tambour and …
1 room apartmentin Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 27 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 23,000
IN GOOD AND RAMIO LOCATION, ONE ROOM BUY, 26.76 KV. M., IN THE CASE RODE, S. DAUKANTO G. BU…
Housein Pelucmurgiai, Lithuania
House
Pelucmurgiai, Lithuania
1 545 m² Number of floors 2
€ 749,000
Housein Pelucmurgiai, Lithuania
House
Pelucmurgiai, Lithuania
1 545 m² Number of floors 2
€ 749,000
Housein Budvieciai, Lithuania
House
Budvieciai, Lithuania
67 m² Number of floors 1
€ 14,800
Housein Alksnenai, Lithuania
House
Alksnenai, Lithuania
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 22,000

Properties features in Marijampole County, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir