Realting.com
Lithuania
Kaunas County
Kauno miesto savivaldybe
Kaunas
Residential properties for sale in Kaunas, Lithuania
249 properties total found
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
109 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 66,900
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 66,900
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
24 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 39,000
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 59,000
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 63,000
45 sq.m. for sale 2 kmbr. apartment in the Union a., Viljampole, Kaunas BUTO DESCRIPTION: .…
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 60,000
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
138 m²
16/16 Floor
€ 567,704
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
86 m²
3/16 Floor
€ 218,484
NT Technology and Quality Symbol - KAUNORAMA Project. Apartment in the heart of the city on …
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
96 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 169,999
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
24 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 39,000
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
24 m²
1/8 Floor
€ 37,000
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 60,000
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
137 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
17 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 34,999
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
87 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 299,000
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
82 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 149,000
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
14/16 Floor
€ 72,900
2 ROOMS BUY PLECHAVIQUE G., IN THE EUGUL! STRATEGIC PATOG SOCATION, PUTIC RELEASE, BEFORE PA…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 179,000
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 279,000
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
140 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
READ ONE HOUSE WITH THE WARROW IN THE REDUCTION! NO LAPPENING WE ARE - THIS IS A SAFE AND GE…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
184 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 169,000
House for sale J.Newal g. In the villa near the city center. _______________________________…
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 126,000
SUREED TO EVERY LIFE, SO INVESTMENT ! For sale 3 k. apartment in the Maskal, Lelion g. 1. /…
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 49,999
BUTAS IN THE GREAT WITH LOSS (IENPART ... CREATMENT!!! ------------------------ The mound is…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
96 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 174,500
WE ARE IN THE HOT, YOU ARE CHANGED, FACY AND DISCOVER YOUR NEW HOME IN THE ROOM OF THE WORLD…
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
97 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
2022 METHOD STATES FOR 2022, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS SUBLOCATED HOUSE IN THE INDICATORY! …
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
101 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 180,000
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 189,999
EXCLUSIVE SIGNATED IN THE GREAT, UNICAL LOCATION, FISHING G., NATURAL IN APSUPTY! ITIN PUTI …
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
76 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 83,500
