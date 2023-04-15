Lithuania
Flats in new buildings in Lithuania
New houses in Lithuania
All new buildings in Lithuania
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Lithuania
Apartment in Lithuania
House in Lithuania
Land in Lithuania
Luxury Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
All commercial properties in Lithuania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Lithuania
Find an Agent in Lithuania
Real estate agencies in Lithuania
Agents in Lithuania
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration programs in Lithuania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
Realting.com
Lithuania
Alytus County
Druskininku savivaldybe
Residential properties for sale in Druskininku savivaldybe, Lithuania
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 110,000
Druskers, Nerava g. 39B modern furnished apartment and household equipment for sale. The apa…
House
Gailiunai, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 39,500
SODY SODY IN THE LIGHT OF THE LIGHT OF THE FRAMEWORK ! The homestead is located in a great …
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
109 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 238,000
Spacious newer construction 3 k. apartment in the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale pr…
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 72,000
SELLING 47.03 KV.M. 2 ROOM. BUAST IN DRUSKINES, BARAVYKES G. 1A. PUTIES WILL ONLY AS ANTRI O…
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
43 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 31,000
Garden plot with a lodge in a good place GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 31000 euros Addre…
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 62,000
2 k. apartment Gardino g. GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 62000 Eur Address: Gardino g. 4…
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 62,000
2 k. apartment Gardino g. GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 62000 Eur Address: Gardino g. 4…
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 53,000
2 k. apartment near the center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 53000 Eur Address: Dabintos…
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Excellent 4 k. cottage with plot of land in Baltics GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 2200…
House
Vieciunai, Lithuania
83 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
Neat garden plot with brick house in the Locations GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 33000 e…
4 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
75 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 92,000
Neat 4 k. apartment GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 92000 Eur Address: Lishava g. 7 Tota…
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 118,000
New construction 2 k. apartment with parking space GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 118000…
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 197,812
Everything you need for a quality family life and relaxation is here. Do you appreciate your…
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
76 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 261,000
Great new construction 2-room apartment in a pine forest in the city center GENERAL INFORM…
2 room apartment
Leipalingis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 18,000
2-room apartment with 15.36 acres of land in a historic building in Leipzig GENERAL INFOR…
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
379 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
Holiday home near the Pond of the Pond and the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price…
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
147 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Quality house next to Nemunas and the city limits GENERAL INFORMATION: Sales price: 270,00…
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
23 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 23,000
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
256 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 128,000
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
113 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 35,500
Home estate with the foundations of the house and the overlap next to the Ratnyčėlė stream …
House
Didziasalis, Lithuania
106 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
House
Vieciunai, Lithuania
72 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 16,999
INDICATED NOT BE SUBSTABLISHED TO SHOW HOUSE WITH SADLINE, GIRTHS, PROPERTIES OF DRUSKINES …
House
Leipalingis, Lithuania
102 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 25,900
Wooden house for sale in Leipzig, near the Druskers! GENERAL INFORMATION Selling price: EUR…
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
76 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 236,468
Everything you need for a quality family life and relaxation is here. You appreciate your ti…
1 room studio apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
Number of floors 4
Price on request
Druskininkai & ndash; The resort city, located in the very south of Lithuania and is visited…
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 163,920
WHAT'S GOOD, IT'S THE QUALITY AND THE LESS LOCATION TO LIVE !!! You will live simultaneousl…
