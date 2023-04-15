Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alytus County
  4. Druskininku savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Druskininku savivaldybe, Lithuania

Druskininkai
20
Vieciunai
3
Leipalingis
2
26 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 110,000
Druskers, Nerava g. 39B modern furnished apartment and household equipment for sale. The apa…
Housein Gailiunai, Lithuania
House
Gailiunai, Lithuania
80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 39,500
SODY SODY IN THE LIGHT OF THE LIGHT OF THE FRAMEWORK ! The homestead is located in a great …
3 room apartmentin Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 109 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 238,000
Spacious newer construction 3 k. apartment in the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale pr…
2 room apartmentin Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 72,000
SELLING 47.03 KV.M. 2 ROOM. BUAST IN DRUSKINES, BARAVYKES G. 1A. PUTIES WILL ONLY AS ANTRI O…
Housein Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
43 m² Number of floors 1
€ 31,000
Garden plot with a lodge in a good place GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 31000 euros Addre…
2 room apartmentin Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 62,000
2 k. apartment Gardino g. GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 62000 Eur Address: Gardino g. 4…
2 room apartmentin Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 62,000
2 k. apartment Gardino g. GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 62000 Eur Address: Gardino g. 4…
2 room apartmentin Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 53,000
2 k. apartment near the center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 53000 Eur Address: Dabintos…
Housein Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Excellent 4 k. cottage with plot of land in Baltics GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 2200…
Housein Vieciunai, Lithuania
House
Vieciunai, Lithuania
83 m² Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
Neat garden plot with brick house in the Locations GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 33000 e…
4 room apartmentin Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms 75 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 92,000
Neat 4 k. apartment GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 92000 Eur Address: Lishava g. 7 Tota…
2 room apartmentin Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 118,000
New construction 2 k. apartment with parking space GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price: 118000…
2 room apartmentin Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 197,812
Everything you need for a quality family life and relaxation is here. Do you appreciate your…
2 room apartmentin Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 76 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 261,000
Great new construction 2-room apartment in a pine forest in the city center GENERAL INFORM…
2 room apartmentin Leipalingis, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Leipalingis, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 18,000
2-room apartment with 15.36 acres of land in a historic building in Leipzig GENERAL INFOR…
Housein Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
379 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
Holiday home near the Pond of the Pond and the city center GENERAL INFORMATION: Sale price…
Housein Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
147 m² Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Quality house next to Nemunas and the city limits GENERAL INFORMATION: Sales price: 270,00…
2 room apartmentin Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 23 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 23,000
Housein Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
256 m² Number of floors 2
€ 128,000
Housein Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
113 m² Number of floors 1
€ 35,500
Home estate with the foundations of the house and the overlap next to the Ratnyčėlė stream …
Housein Didziasalis, Lithuania
House
Didziasalis, Lithuania
106 m² Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Housein Vieciunai, Lithuania
House
Vieciunai, Lithuania
72 m² Number of floors 1
€ 16,999
INDICATED NOT BE SUBSTABLISHED TO SHOW HOUSE WITH SADLINE, GIRTHS, PROPERTIES OF DRUSKINES …
Housein Leipalingis, Lithuania
House
Leipalingis, Lithuania
102 m² Number of floors 2
€ 25,900
Wooden house for sale in Leipzig, near the Druskers! GENERAL INFORMATION Selling price: EUR…
3 room apartmentin Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 236,468
Everything you need for a quality family life and relaxation is here. You appreciate your ti…
1 room studio apartmentin Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room studio apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² Number of floors 4
Price on request
Druskininkai & ndash; The resort city, located in the very south of Lithuania and is visited…
2 room apartmentin Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 163,920
WHAT'S GOOD, IT'S THE QUALITY AND THE LESS LOCATION TO LIVE !!! You will live simultaneousl…

Properties features in Druskininku savivaldybe, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir