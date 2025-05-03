Apartments for sale in Druskininku savivaldybe, Lithuania

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/9
2 rooms apartment with a spacious 2.79 sq.m. basement. A lot of greenery, neat neighborhood,…
$62,164
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/4
Excellent fully equipped recreation facilities with underground parking place for your vacat…
$253,850
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
WHAT'S GOOD, IT'S THE QUALITY AND THE LESS LOCATION TO LIVE !!! You will live simultaneousl…
$191,657
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 4
Druskininkai – The resort city, located in the very south of Lithuania and is visited by abo…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious 3 times Apartment in the city center General information: Sales price: 160000 Eur…
$171,683
