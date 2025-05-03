Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Druskininku savivaldybe
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Druskininku savivaldybe, Lithuania

Druskininkai
7
9 properties total found
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/9
2 rooms apartment with a spacious 2.79 sq.m. basement. A lot of greenery, neat neighborhood,…
$62,164
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Neravai, Lithuania
House
Neravai, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
The sale started to build 148 sq.m. with a terrace modern residential house in 6,39 a housin…
$37,299
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/4
Excellent fully equipped recreation facilities with underground parking place for your vacat…
$253,850
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Leipalingis, Lithuania
House
Leipalingis, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Wooden house for sale in Leipzig, near the Druskers! GENERAL INFORMATION Selling price: EUR…
$28,287
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive residential house in one of the most beautiful resorts of Lithuania - Druskininkai…
$550,343
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
WHAT'S GOOD, IT'S THE QUALITY AND THE LESS LOCATION TO LIVE !!! You will live simultaneousl…
$191,657
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Druskininkai, Lithuania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 4
Druskininkai – The resort city, located in the very south of Lithuania and is visited by abo…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 2
House in a unique place on the shore of Vijūnėlė General information: Sales price: € 385,0…
$419,748
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
3 room apartment in Druskininkai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious 3 times Apartment in the city center General information: Sales price: 160000 Eur…
$171,683
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių

Property types in Druskininku savivaldybe

apartments
houses

Properties features in Druskininku savivaldybe, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go