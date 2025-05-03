Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Druskininku savivaldybe, Lithuania

House in Neravai, Lithuania
House
Neravai, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
The sale started to build 148 sq.m. with a terrace modern residential house in 6,39 a housin…
$37,299
House in Leipalingis, Lithuania
House
Leipalingis, Lithuania
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Wooden house for sale in Leipzig, near the Druskers! GENERAL INFORMATION Selling price: EUR…
$28,287
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive residential house in one of the most beautiful resorts of Lithuania - Druskininkai…
$550,343
House in Druskininkai, Lithuania
House
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 2
House in a unique place on the shore of Vijūnėlė General information: Sales price: € 385,0…
$419,748
