Realting.com
Italy
VV
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in VV, Italy
Apartment
32 properties total found
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
75 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 170,000
Species apartment in Zambron with chic solarium! 特 武 This complex is …
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
73 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 130,000
New apartment in Zambron at an affordable price! The coast of the Gods …
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
95 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
Apartments right in the center of Briatico City for those who want the …
3 room apartment
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
Magnificent apartments in the city of Pizzo ⁇ The apartments are loca…
Apartment 10 bathrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
10 bath
800 m²
€ 580,000
The historic building from 1800 with a new renovation. This building b…
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
52 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
MAIN ABOUT PROJECT: The new complex is in an amazing location on Costa …
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
€ 150,000
Lovely sunny apartment in Briatico! The apartments are located in the t…
1 room apartment
Pizzo, Italy
1 bath
55 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Bright cozy apartment right in the center of Pizzo! Do not miss this…
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 210,000
First line apartment on the Costa del Day. Located in the small resort …
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
56 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 142,000
Ocean Blue's new residence is a few steps from the white-fed beaches! …
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
Two-story apartments in the historical center of Tropea. The apartments…
3 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
Apartments for sale are located in the modern complex Versace, in the t…
1 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Inexpensive apartments in Zambron in a cozy complex with a swimming poo…
4 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 350,000
Apartments for a villa! Chic apartments in the new complex in Vibo Mari…
1 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
54 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
Apartments in the cozy town of Briatico on the Tyrrrhen coast near the …
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 245,000
Apartments in the historic Palazzo in the center of Tropea. The apartme…
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
50 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
The renovation of the building for the new complex in Tropea continues.…
Apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
€ 5,000,000
The hotel is located on the first line in the port of Vibo Marina on th…
2 room apartment
Pizzo, Italy
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
Double apartments in Falerna near Lamezia Terme. 300 meters from the be…
Apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
€ 115,000
Apartments in the historical center of the Tropea. The Palazzo, the his…
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 105,000
The price is reduced! Urgent sale of 60m² apartments in the wonderful t…
1 room apartment
Pizzo, Italy
1 bath
35 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
La Terrazza di Pizzo is an impressive, ultra-modern residential complex…
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
75 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 235,000
For sale is a penthouse 100m from the beach with a large terrace with s…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Pizzo, Italy
1 bath
35 m²
€ 60,000
Pizzo Beach Club is located next to.Pizzo, 15min from Lamezia Terme Int…
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
Bordila Apartments 2 just 100 meters from the sea! The complex is loc…
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Bordila Apartments is just 100 meters from the sea! The complex is lo…
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
65 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
Secondary apartments in the very pleasant town of Briatico, near the en…
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
We are glad to present you a cozy apartment in the lovely town of Zabro…
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
ATTENTION! Now there is a special offer: apartments from € 90,000! MAIN…
4 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 400,000
New complex on the Tyrrhen coast in the city of Vibo Marina within the …
