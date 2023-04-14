Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Tuscany, Italy

30 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Principina a Mare, Italy
2 room apartment
Principina a Mare, Italy
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 153,000
Gracious and well-kept flat on the first and top floor of a holiday house complex. Bright an…
5 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
5 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
8 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 500,000
The apartments are located in the historic center of Barga, a charming town in the Garfanyan…
3 room apartmentin Viareggio, Italy
3 room apartment
Viareggio, Italy
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 600,000
РО-290818. Красивая просторная квартира в городе ВиареджиоКрасивая просторная квартира 150 м…
2 room apartmentin Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
2 room apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 200,000
IT-050319. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 80 кв.м. на 1 этаже, распол…
3 room apartmentin Grosseto, Italy
3 room apartment
Grosseto, Italy
4 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 2,000,000
SG-Ap_Gr_129_ Residence2. Новый апартамент в резиденциальном комплексеРезиденция 4* состоит …
1 room apartmentin Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
1 room apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
2 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 240,000
IT-050319-1. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 70 кв.м. на 3 этаже Распо…
1 room apartmentin Pienza, Italy
1 room apartment
Pienza, Italy
2 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 200,000
IS-190717-2. Прекрасные апартаменты в новом жилом комплексежылой и туристический комплекс, п…
3 room apartmentin Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
3 room apartment
Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 181 m²
€ 1,500,000
In Tonfano, located in front of the sea, with fantastic sea view and beaches, we offer a sem…
2 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
2 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
172 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
LUKKA ( TUSCANY ) // 172 KV M // 2 SPARIES // 2 BATHROOM // SAD // 2 GRADULACES The apartme…
3 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
3 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
192 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
LUKKA ( TOSKANA ) // 195 KV M // 3 SPARKS // 3 BATH ROOMS // SAD // 2 GUYS Located on the th…
4 room apartmentin Tuscany, Italy
4 room apartment
Tuscany, Italy
4 Number of rooms 90 m² 1 Floor
€ 320,000
Italy Castillo Apartments in the new modern complex Modern building of 9 apartments. Surroun…
Apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
220 m²
€ 2,500,000
Beautiful apartments are located in the historic center of Florence, Tuscany Apartment is l…
Apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 m²
€ 265,000
The beautiful apartment is located on the second floor of an ancient building in the samomo …
Apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 m²
€ 180,000
Florence, apartment in a quiet neighborhood. The area of the apartment is 70 square meters, …
Apartmentin Pisa, Italy
Apartment
Pisa, Italy
2 m²
€ 135,000
The new apartments are located in a new building in Riparbelle, Tuscany. There is a swimming…
2 room apartmentin Pisa, Italy
2 room apartment
Pisa, Italy
90 m²
€ 250,000
Nice apartments are located in Montescudaio, Tuscany. The apartment is located in a typical …
9 room apartmentin Grosseto, Italy
9 room apartment
Grosseto, Italy
2 500 m²
€ 15,000,000
Beautiful complex located in Grocceto, Lazio The house consists of 9 beautiful apartments w…
5 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
5 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
420 m²
€ 3,600,000
Luxury apartment located in the heart of Florence, Tuscany Loft area is 420 sq. m, and terr…
3 room apartmentin Siena, Italy
3 room apartment
Siena, Italy
250 m²
€ 1,000,000
Beautiful apartments are located on the ground floor of an ancient villa in Montepulciano, T…
2 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
125 m²
€ 550,000
Florence, a stunning two-storey apartment. The apartment has 2 terraces, one of which is 100…
3 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
130 m²
€ 390,000
Florence, an apartment in a green and quiet neighborhood. The area of the apartment is 130 s…
2 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
100 m²
€ 355,000
Florence, the apartment is completely renovated. In a beautiful area of the city, within wal…
2 room apartmentin Pisa, Italy
2 room apartment
Pisa, Italy
250 m²
€ 350,000
Pisa, a prestigious apartment in a historic building. Just 20km from Pisa airport, and to th…
2 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
80 m²
€ 300,000
Florence, an apartment in a unique historic building. Several apartments will be renovated i…
3 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
115 m²
€ 285,000
Florence, the apartment is in good condition and at a favorable price. The area of the apart…
3 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
95 m²
€ 275,000
The beautiful apartment is located in the prestigious district of Florence, Tuscany. The apa…
2 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
90 m²
€ 275,000
Florence, the apartment is in excellent condition at a favorable price. The apartment is loc…
2 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
100 m²
€ 255,000
Florence, apartment with excellent renovation. The area of the apartment is 100 square meter…
2 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
73 m²
€ 215,000
Florence, apartment in the last phase of construction. The apartment is equipped with indepe…
1 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
1 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
50 m²
€ 150,000
Florence, a lovely apartment with a great renovation. The apartment is located in a good are…

Properties features in Tuscany, Italy

