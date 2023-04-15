Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
18
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
18
Comunita della Vallagarina
6
Comun General de Fascia
1
Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro
1
Comunita delle Giudicarie
1
Comunita territoriale della Val di Fiemme
1
Rovereto
1
Villa 4 room villain Porte, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porte, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 500 m²
€ 830,000
This villa is situated in a unique location on the most beautiful hill in Rovereto and is al…
Villa 5 room villain Villa Lagarina, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Villa Lagarina, Italy
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 292 m²
€ 419,000
In the heart of Villa Lagarina, we are selling a finely renovated single house with natural …
Villa 4 room villain Drena, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Drena, Italy
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 790,000
In Drena, in an absolutely quiet area, we offer for sale a semi-detached villa with large ga…
Villa 9 room villain Marco, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Marco, Italy
25 Number of rooms 18 bath 5 000 m²
€ 4,160,000
We offer for sale the farm Maso Speron d'Oro, historically managed by the Cipriani family, i…
Villa 3 room villain Porte, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porte, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,950,000
We offer for sale a beautiful detached villa in a hilly position in the municipality of Rove…
Villa 9 room villain Brentonico, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Brentonico, Italy
15 Number of rooms 15 bath 2 100 m²
€ 1,300,000
Interesting large farm located on the Brentonico (TN) plateau, surrounded by extensive groun…
Housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
House
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Price on request
Castle 13 bathroomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Castle 13 bathrooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
13 bath 2 500 m²
Price on request
Castle XII in, located in the mountains, near Lake Garda. The only castle in the area of the…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 bath 350 m²
Price on request
Housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
House
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
400 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
Price on request
Villa Villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa Villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
570 m²
Price on request
Townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
160 m²
€ 415,000
Townhouse in the new townhouse in Brentoniko. Located in a picturesque residential area with…
3 room townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 800,000
Townhouse in the complex under construction in Roverto. Located in a prestigious residentia…
2 room housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room house
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 212,000
Three-room attic in a new residence with panoramic mountain views. Living area 72 square met…
3 room townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 360,000
Townhouse in a semi-detached house in a new residence with panoramic mountain views. Living …
Housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
House
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
300 m²
€ 500,000
House in Pelugo (Val Rendena), Area about 300 square meters. m. On the ground floor there …
4 room housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
4 room house
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 595,000
Vilettas are located in a residence of 6 units under construction. Solar picturesque locatio…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 655,000
New apartment - duplex in a chic residence in Riva del Garda. The house was built according …
3 room townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 430,000
Villa 3 room villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m²
€ 660,000
Villa 4 room villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 170 m²
€ 1,350,000
The villa is located in the village of Villa del Monte, a few hundred meters from Lake Tenno…
Chalet 7 bedroomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m²
€ 1,200,000
Chalet is located in the picturesque tourist village of Sant Antonio di Mavignola, 5 km from…
2 room housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room house
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 67 m²
€ 450,000
3 room townhousein Nomi, Italy
3 room townhouse
Nomi, Italy
2 bath 200 m²
€ 350,000
A spacious townhouse for sale on the southern coast of Tenerife in the prestigious Adeje zon…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Predazzo, Italy
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Predazzo, Italy
3 bath 350 m²
€ 730,000
For sale villa located in the village of Val di Fiemme, in a picturesque, sunny place, with…
Chalet 7 bedroomsin Sant Antonio di Mavignola, Italy
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Sant Antonio di Mavignola, Italy
4 bath 350 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa 5 room villain Comun General de Fascia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Comun General de Fascia, Italy
190 m²
€ 780,000
The beautiful villa is located in Val di Fiemme, Trentino - Alto Adige. A two-apartment buil…

