Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Abruzzo
  4. Teramo
  5. Tortoreto
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Tortoreto, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Tortoreto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 310,000
EC-. Дом недавно построен, в Торторето.Вилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью около 32…
Villa 3 room villain Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 450,000
EC-181219-3. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100м2ТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛН…
Villa 5 room villain Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Tortoreto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 310,000
EC-181219-1. Дом недавней постройки, в ТорторетоВилла состоит из трех уровнях общей площадью…
Villa 4 room villain Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tortoreto, Italy
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,100,000
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу элегантную виллу с видом на мореВ прекрасном городке Торторето, р…
Villa 3 room villain Tortoreto, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tortoreto, Italy
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 450,000
EC-. ПОЛНОСТЬЮ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ С БАССЕЙНОМ И САДОМ 2100 кв.мТОРТОРЕТО АЛЬТО: ПОЛНОСТЬ…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir