  Italy
  Italy
  Abruzzo
  Teramo
  Tortoreto
  Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Tortoreto, Italy

1 room apartmentin Tortoreto Lido, Italy
1 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 115,000
ЕС-141019-5. Квартира в Торторето-ЛидоКвартира для продажи в Торторето-Лидо всего в 400 метр…
3 room apartmentin Tortoreto, Italy
3 room apartment
Tortoreto, Italy
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 490,000
EC-. Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. ТорторетоЭлитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторет…
2 room apartmentin Tortoreto Lido, Italy
2 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 115,000
EC-38. Продано! Апартаменты в Торторето Лидо всего 350м от моря Предлагаемая квартира находи…
1 room apartmentin Tortoreto, Italy
1 room apartment
Tortoreto, Italy
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 125,000
EC-051117-4. АПАРТАМЕНТ В ЭЛЕГАНТНОМ КОМПЛЕКСЕ В Г. ТОРТОРЕТОПредлагаемая квартира находится…
1 room apartmentin Tortoreto Lido, Italy
1 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 125,000
EC-49. Апартамент в элегантном комплексе в г. ТорторетоПредлагаемая квартира находится в Тор…
2 room apartmentin Tortoreto Lido, Italy
2 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 150,000
EC-1. Апартамент в г. Торторето-Лидо Апартамент в г. Торторето, площадью 80 кв.м., примерно…
3 room apartmentin Tortoreto Lido, Italy
3 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 500,000
EC-23. Элитный апартамент в г. Торторето Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторето, на пе…
