Realting.com
Italy
Umbria
Terni
Villas
Villas for sale in Terni, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
14 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Villa to be completed within a park of 2,500 m2. Surface with accessories for over 600 squar…
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
366 m²
€ 2,150,000
In one of the most prestigious panoramic locations of Lake Garda, with a wide lake view, onl…
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Stone villa immersed in the Monti Sibillini National Park on the ground floor with three bed…
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
45 Number of rooms
1 100 m²
Price on request
The complex consists of several buildings, some fully restored, others being restructured A …
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
22 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1337 Property name: Casa Excel Location: Exclusive area…
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
21 Number of rooms
1 200 m²
Price on request
Villa with sea view and generously sized mountains Fully fenced garden Large garage, laundry…
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
460 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1444 Property name: Casa Nilla Location: In out-skirts Town/City: …
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
22 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Villa a few steps from the sea with large enclosed garden on three levels with large living …
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
500 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1527 Property name: Casa Grazia Location: In country Town/City: …
Villa Villa
Terni, Italy
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
15 Number of rooms
580 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N912 (R) Property name: Casa Beni Location: In country Town/City: …
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
14 Number of rooms
400 m²
Price on request
In flat position villa in good condition on two levels plus attic fenced Services present la…
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
300 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1149 (I) Property name: Casa Fellini Location: In country Town/Cit…
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
17 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Art Nouveau villa to be restored with a park of about 8,000 square meters with centuries-old…
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms
700 m²
Price on request
Villa panoramic sea views Ground floor of 240 square meters and large terrace at first floor…
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms
450 m²
Price on request
Villa with stunning sea and mountain 8 km from the sea garden of about 8,000 square meters f…
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
37 Number of rooms
1 200 m²
Price on request
Villa of 700 sea composed of two to three and four-storey floor plan in Annex L of 100 squar…
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
15 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Beautiful villa with panoramic swimming pool Recently built quality finishes Garden All the services
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
300 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1221 Property name: Casa Maffi Location: In village To…
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
25 Number of rooms
650 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N974 (R) Property name: Casa Torre Location: In country Town/City: …
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
65 Number of rooms
4 000 m²
Price on request
Villa with park in the city center in the main body of C Ground floor 700 sqm 900 sqm Mezzan…
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms
360 m²
Price on request
Renovated farmhouse 15 minutes from the sea with a view of the mountains on four floors with…
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
24 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
Price on request
Prestigious old villa by the sea in agency info
Villa Villa
Terni, Italy
720 m²
€ 750,000
GA-V000911. ДОМ В ОКРУЖЕНИИ БОЛЬШОГО ЧАСТНОГО ПАРКА В LONATOОкруженный зеленью недалеко от о…
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
4 Number of rooms
410 m²
€ 2,500,000
GA-V000083. ПРЕСТИЖНАЯ ДИЗАЙНЕРСКАЯ ВИЛЛА В SOIANO DEL LAGOРасположенная на очаровательном с…
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
4 Number of rooms
102 m²
€ 340,000
GM-CPA-I25VALENT. Вилла – дуплекс с прекрасным видом на мореВилла 102 кв.м. и 30 кв.м. терра…
Villa 2 room villa
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
€ 500,000
GM-CPA- VILLA BELVEDERE. Вилла с садом и великолепным видом на мореРоскошная вилла, располаг…
Villa 2 room villa
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 175,000
GM-CPA-E76FLU. Виллета в верхней части Коста ПарадизоВиллета состоящая из трех комнат, распо…
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
700 m²
€ 3,000,000
ABI-03Z. Великолепная вилла на озере ГардаВеликолепная вилла на озере Гарда с подогреваемым …
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 1,750,000
LD-1218. Просторная вилла класса люкс с бассейномВ самом сердце Тосканы, в нескольких киломе…
