  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sardinia, Italy

16 properties total found
3 room apartment in Cugnana Verde, Italy
3 room apartment
Cugnana Verde, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 620,000
Penthouse 8 rooms in Murta Maria, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms
Murta Maria, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 1,150,000
2 room apartment in Arzachena, Italy
2 room apartment
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
€ 1,200,000
2 room apartment in Porto Cervo, Italy
2 room apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
€ 890,000
5 room apartment in Porto Cervo, Italy
5 room apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
€ 2,500,000
Penthouse 6 rooms in Baja Sardinia, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms
Baja Sardinia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 175 m²
€ 1,850,000
1 room apartment in Baja Sardinia, Italy
1 room apartment
Baja Sardinia, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 790,000
Apartment in Cannigione, Italy
Apartment
Cannigione, Italy
Area 60 m²
€ 210,000
2 room apartment in Poltu Quatu, Italy
2 room apartment
Poltu Quatu, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
€ 650,000
Penthouse 4 rooms in Baja Sardinia, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Baja Sardinia, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 1,400,000
3 room apartment in Baja Sardinia, Italy
3 room apartment
Baja Sardinia, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
€ 1,850,000
3 room apartment in Baja Sardinia, Italy
3 room apartment
Baja Sardinia, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€ 1,850,000
Penthouse 6 rooms in Baja Sardinia, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms
Baja Sardinia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
€ 2,850,000
2 room apartment in Austis, Italy
2 room apartment
Austis, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 685,000
Apartment in Olbia, Italy
Apartment
Olbia, Italy
Area 1 m²
€ 102,000
Apartment in Olbia, Italy
Apartment
Olbia, Italy
Area 1 m²
€ 71,600

Properties features in Sardinia, Italy

