Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Imperia
  5. Sanremo

Residential properties for sale in Sanremo, Italy

115 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
€ 450,000
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
€ 480,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€ 315,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
€ 350,000
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 173 m²
€ 1,350,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
€ 1,050,000
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
€ 1,340,000
1 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
€ 390,000
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 351 m²
€ 2,700,000
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 62 m²
€ 220,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
€ 245,000
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 64 m²
€ 175,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
€ 185,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 3 room villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
€ 300,000
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
€ 370,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 216 m²
€ 580,000
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 105 m²
€ 480,000
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 133 m²
€ 490,000
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
€ 450,000
Villa 3 room villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 600 m²
€ 3,500,000
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
€ 1,800,000
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
€ 3,200,000
1 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
€ 150,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 330 m²
€ 2,000,000
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
€ 580,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sanremo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
€ 1,600,000
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
€ 850,000
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
€ 450,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir