  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Grosseto
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Monte Argentario, Italy

Villa 4 room villa in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
5 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 2,500,000
LD-1140. Элитный дом у моря в Монте-АрджентариоВ одной из самых престижных локаций Монте-Ард…
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 10,000,000
КК-121219. Великолепная вилла в ТосканеВилла находится в vip зоне мыса Argentario - парк нац…
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
8 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,000,000
Tuscany Groseto Ansedonia Monte Argentario Dvochurovna villa with panoramic sea views Distan…
Villa 6 room villa in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
3 bath 198 m²
€ 1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Pozzarello, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Pozzarello, Italy
7 bath 360 m²
€ 2,400,000
Exclusive luxury two-storey villa with beautiful panoramic views of the bay between Argenta…

