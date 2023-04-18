Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Grosseto
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Grosseto, Italy

Grosseto
1
Apartment To archive
5 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Principina a Mare, Italy
2 room apartment
Principina a Mare, Italy
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 153,000
Gracious and well-kept flat on the first and top floor of a holiday house complex. Bright an…
2 room apartmentin Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
2 room apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 200,000
IT-050319. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 80 кв.м. на 1 этаже, распол…
3 room apartmentin Grosseto, Italy
3 room apartment
Grosseto, Italy
4 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 2,000,000
SG-Ap_Gr_129_ Residence2. Новый апартамент в резиденциальном комплексеРезиденция 4* состоит …
1 room apartmentin Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
1 room apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
2 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 240,000
IT-050319-1. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 70 кв.м. на 3 этаже Распо…
9 room apartmentin Grosseto, Italy
9 room apartment
Grosseto, Italy
2 500 m²
€ 15,000,000
Beautiful complex located in Grocceto, Lazio The house consists of 9 beautiful apartments w…

Properties features in Grosseto, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
