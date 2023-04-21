Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy

Penthouse 3 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m²
€ 870,000
In a new building under construction, we offer a flat with a beautiful lake view! The buildi…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 570,000
An exclusive proposal by Garda Haus: in an absolutely prestigious location only 150 m from t…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m²
€ 794,000
New construction in completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of only 5 un…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 1,486,000
Brand new construction under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of …
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 121 m²
€ 643,000
Brand new building under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of only…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 624,000
Brand new construction, under completion, in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting o…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m²
€ 631,000
Brand new construction under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda. We propose THR…
3 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 500,000
In the very centre of Desenzano and in a front-lake position, we offer this apartment on the…
3 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 429,000
Not far from the center of Desenzano, In a quiet and strategically located residential area,…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 111 m²
€ 484,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 116 m²
€ 565,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 280 m²
€ 1,740,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 221 m²
€ 1,360,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 201 m²
€ 1,250,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 295,000
Particularly close to the historical centre of Desenzano del Garda, this Three Rooms Apartme…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m²
€ 450,000
A few steps from the Rivoltella lakefront rises this new building project, of only 12 units …
3 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 590,000
A few steps from the Rivoltella lakefront rises this new building project of only 12 units, …
Penthouse 3 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 159 m²
€ 675,000
A few steps from the Rivoltella lakefront stands this new building project of only 12 units …
3 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 323 m²
€ 1,595,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
4 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 319 m²
€ 1,865,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
€ 585,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
3 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 153 m²
€ 850,000
In the heart of Desenzano del Garda, inside one of the most prestigious buildings in the to…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 378,000
Between Sirmione and Desenzano, in a quiet position but close to the lake and all services, …
1 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 328,000
As a preview, we are offering, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, v…
2 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 518,000
As a preview, we are offering, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, v…
3 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m²
€ 719,000
As a preview, we propose, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, variou…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 260 m²
€ 1,274,000
As a preview, we propose, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, variou…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 352 m²
€ 1,726,000
As a preview, we offer, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, a PENTHO…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 305 m²
€ 1,493,000
As a preview, we propose, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, variou…
3 room apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 189 m²
€ 750,000
Immersed in the greenery of a natural park, just a few minutes from the centre of Desenzano …
