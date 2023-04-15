Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Lombardy
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Bergamo, Italy
Apartment
Clear all
27 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Albano Sant Alessandro, Italy
3 Number of rooms
108 m²
€ 283,956
PO-A242. Апартаменты (продажа) » Италия » Лобардия » Альбано-Сант'АлессандроМансарда на 4 эт…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 119,000
Apartments in a new condominium in Desenzano. The building is located in a quiet residential…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cavernago, Italy
5 bath
250 m²
€ 1,600,000
Exclusive penthouse duplex located in the center of Desenzano del Garda. Living area 250 squ…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
2 bath
73 m²
€ 240,000
Apartment on the second floor of a new residential complex in Toscolano Maderno. The house i…
1 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
55 m²
€ 170,000
New, fully furnished apartment, in a small residence with a pool in Manerba del Garda. Loc…
3 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 1,400,000
Four-room apartment in a new elite mansion, on the lake. Located on the ground floor. It con…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 274,000
We offer an apartment in a closed residence consisting of only 14 residential units, surroun…
1 room studio apartment
Cavernago, Italy
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 120,000
Studio 50 sq.m in the historical center of the city, at the foot of the castle, 150 m from t…
1 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 309,000
One bedroom apartment of 80 square meters.m, in a comfortable residence in Desenzano del Gar…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
€ 330,000
Duplex apartment in a new residence located opposite the golf club 1 km from the center of B…
1 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 250,000
The apartment is located near the city center, 650 meters from the ski lift. Second floor wi…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 570,000
Comfortable apartments in a new residence with a swimming pool in Toscolano Maderno. The com…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 595,000
Chic apartment in a prestigious residence with a swimming pool and a private pier located on…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
112 m²
€ 254,000
Apartments in a new residence with a swimming pool in Toscolano Maderno.The building is loca…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
€ 1,200,000
Penthouse on the last, sixth, floor of a building located in the center of Bergamo. Living …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
€ 650,000
A penthouse in a small condominium with a pool located a stone's throw from the lake. Third,…
3 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
€ 325,000
Duplex apartment in a small tourist complex with a swimming pool 200 meters from the lake in…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
€ 280,000
Located in an elite residence near the golf club.The apartment is located on the ground floo…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 185,000
Apartment in the tourist residence "ATOLLO UNO" in Manerba del GardaLocated on the second, l…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 280,000
Three-room duplex apartment located in a comfortable residence 100 meters from the lake in D…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
€ 270,000
Apartment with a separate entrance, in a closed comfortable residence located on the shores …
Penthouse 5 rooms
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 1,600,000
Chic penthouse duplex 195 sq m, on the 3 floor with elevator. Located in a historic building…
1 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 165,000
Nice apartment in a small residence of four residential units, located 100 meters from the l…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 850,000
Apartment in an elite, guarded residence located in a prestigious area, on the first line of…
1 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 90,000
Studio apartment in a closed comfortable residence in Gardona Riviera. Area 45 square meter…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
102 m²
€ 563,000
Apartment in a residential residence with pool. Located on the second floor. Living area 10…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
322 m²
€ 912,000
We offer for sale a chic penthouse duplex in a comfortable, closed residence in the Gardona …
Properties features in Bergamo, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map