27 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Albano Sant Alessandro, Italy
2 room apartment
Albano Sant Alessandro, Italy
3 Number of rooms 108 m²
€ 283,956
PO-A242. Апартаменты (продажа) » Италия » Лобардия » Альбано-Сант'АлессандроМансарда на 4 эт…
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 119,000
Apartments in a new condominium in Desenzano. The building is located in a quiet residential…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Cavernago, Italy
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cavernago, Italy
5 bath 250 m²
€ 1,600,000
Exclusive penthouse duplex located in the center of Desenzano del Garda. Living area 250 squ…
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
2 bath 73 m²
€ 240,000
Apartment on the second floor of a new residential complex in Toscolano Maderno. The house i…
1 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
1 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 55 m²
€ 170,000
New, fully furnished apartment, in a small residence with a pool in Manerba del Garda. Loc…
3 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
3 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 1,400,000
Four-room apartment in a new elite mansion, on the lake. Located on the ground floor. It con…
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 274,000
We offer an apartment in a closed residence consisting of only 14 residential units, surroun…
1 room studio apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
1 room studio apartment
Cavernago, Italy
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 120,000
Studio 50 sq.m in the historical center of the city, at the foot of the castle, 150 m from t…
1 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
1 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 309,000
One bedroom apartment of 80 square meters.m, in a comfortable residence in Desenzano del Gar…
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 330,000
Duplex apartment in a new residence located opposite the golf club 1 km from the center of B…
1 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
1 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 250,000
The apartment is located near the city center, 650 meters from the ski lift. Second floor wi…
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 570,000
Comfortable apartments in a new residence with a swimming pool in Toscolano Maderno. The com…
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 595,000
Chic apartment in a prestigious residence with a swimming pool and a private pier located on…
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m²
€ 254,000
Apartments in a new residence with a swimming pool in Toscolano Maderno.The building is loca…
Penthouse 5 roomsin Cavernago, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 1,200,000
Penthouse on the last, sixth, floor of a building located in the center of Bergamo. Living …
Penthouse 4 roomsin Cavernago, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 650,000
A penthouse in a small condominium with a pool located a stone's throw from the lake. Third,…
3 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
3 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 325,000
Duplex apartment in a small tourist complex with a swimming pool 200 meters from the lake in…
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 280,000
Located in an elite residence near the golf club.The apartment is located on the ground floo…
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 185,000
Apartment in the tourist residence "ATOLLO UNO" in Manerba del GardaLocated on the second, l…
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 280,000
Three-room duplex apartment located in a comfortable residence 100 meters from the lake in D…
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 270,000
Apartment with a separate entrance, in a closed comfortable residence located on the shores …
Penthouse 5 roomsin Cavernago, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,600,000
Chic penthouse duplex 195 sq m, on the 3 floor with elevator. Located in a historic building…
1 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
1 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 165,000
Nice apartment in a small residence of four residential units, located 100 meters from the l…
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 850,000
Apartment in an elite, guarded residence located in a prestigious area, on the first line of…
1 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
1 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 90,000
Studio apartment in a closed comfortable residence in Gardona Riviera. Area 45 square meter…
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m²
€ 563,000
Apartment in a residential residence with pool. Located on the second floor. Living area 10…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Cavernago, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 322 m²
€ 912,000
We offer for sale a chic penthouse duplex in a comfortable, closed residence in the Gardona …

