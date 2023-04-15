Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Lombardy
Residential properties for sale in Bergamo, Italy
Bergamo
65 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa
Bergamo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
900 m²
€ 4,500,000
VB-11102. Вилла Fray в центре БергамоБергамо, в двух минутах от исторического центра, шикарн…
2 room apartment
Albano Sant Alessandro, Italy
3 Number of rooms
108 m²
€ 283,956
PO-A242. Апартаменты (продажа) » Италия » Лобардия » Альбано-Сант'АлессандроМансарда на 4 эт…
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
250 m²
Price on request
The construction of a modern villa in Padenga is sul Garda.Two floors with a total area of 2…
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
246 m²
Price on request
Villa with a wonderful view of Salo Bay. Located in a quiet, luxury area 20 meters from the …
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
Price on request
The villa with a living area of 300 sq.m is surrounded by a beautiful park of 4000 sq.m, fro…
Villa 5 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
7 bath
600 m²
Price on request
A chic mansion surrounded by an old park of 8000 sq.m with a pool with sea water and a water…
House
Cavernago, Italy
1 094 m²
Price on request
One of the largest manor houses on the shores of Lake Garda.The villa is surrounded by a cen…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
340 m²
Price on request
Villa with stunning lake views, built on the site of ancient lemonarium in Gardona Riviera.T…
Villa 5 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
450 m²
Price on request
Villa with a park of 7000 sq m and lake views. The property includes a central building of 2…
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 bath
440 m²
€ 880,000
Villa with pool and panoramic lake views in Soiano del Lago. Located on a plot of 1000 squar…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 119,000
Apartments in a new condominium in Desenzano. The building is located in a quiet residential…
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
380 m²
€ 1,150,000
An exclusive villa in completion with panoramic views of Lake Garda. It is within walking di…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cavernago, Italy
5 bath
250 m²
€ 1,600,000
Exclusive penthouse duplex located in the center of Desenzano del Garda. Living area 250 squ…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
2 bath
73 m²
€ 240,000
Apartment on the second floor of a new residential complex in Toscolano Maderno. The house i…
Villa 6 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
240 m²
€ 1,550,000
Two-storey villa with stunning lake views in Toscolano Maderno. Living area 240 sq.m, six be…
House
Cavernago, Italy
60 000 m²
€ 5,000,000
A rare opportunity! Plaus 6 hectares, with panoramic views of Garda. Located on a hill in th…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
3 bath
200 m²
€ 475,000
A villa with a unique panorama is part of a complex of two knowledge. Living area 146 sq.m.…
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
3 bath
300 m²
€ 820,000
Modern villa, original layout in the suburbs of Desenzano.Located in a prestigious residenti…
Villa 2 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
270 m²
€ 830,000
Elegant villa with a large garden in Moniga del Garda. Area 270 sq.mground floor: large liv…
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
288 m²
€ 800,000
Elegant villa in Padenga sul Garda. Located on a hill in a prestigious residential area.The …
1 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
55 m²
€ 170,000
New, fully furnished apartment, in a small residence with a pool in Manerba del Garda. Loc…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
280 m²
€ 480,000
Cottages in a closed residence located 250 meters from the lake. Living area is located on t…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 370,000
Cottages located in a closed residence in Manerba del Garda.On the ground floor there is a l…
3 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 1,400,000
Four-room apartment in a new elite mansion, on the lake. Located on the ground floor. It con…
Villa 2 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
140 m²
€ 320,000
One-apartment cottages in Manerba del Garda.Residential fruit 140 sq.m, located on three lev…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 430,000
The cottage is located in a small tourist complex in Manerba del Garda. Living area 130 squ…
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 274,000
We offer an apartment in a closed residence consisting of only 14 residential units, surroun…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 850,000
Fully furnished villa located in an elegant apartment in Lonato del Garda. Good social infra…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 750,000
Townhouse on three sides surrounded by a garden of 500 sq.m. Very calm residential area, th…
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
230 m²
€ 2,700,000
In the most prestigious place on Lake Garda - inside the fortress walls in Sirmione, a villa…
