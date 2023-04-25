Villas for sale in Agrigento, Italy

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 180 m²
€ 107,000
Villetta of 3 storeys of 60 sqm per floor approx for a total area of 180 sqm approx, compose…
Villa 3 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 100 m²
€ 110,000
Villetta of about 100 square meters + covered veranda of about 10 square meters, and land of…
Villa 2 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath 100 m²
€ 109,000
Panoramic villetta in Contrada Marullo which covers an area of approx 100 sqm with a small o…
Villa 4 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
€ 249,000
Villa of approx 220 sqm on 2 floors situated in the Via Ugo Foscolo area of Cianciana (AG), …
Villa Villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa Villa
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
€ 29,000
Country house covering an area of approx 60 sqm in rustic style located in Contrada Petraro …
Villa 4 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 300 m²
€ 190,000
Independent house of about 300 square meters in Via Don Luigi Sturzo (Cda Marullo) with a pa…
Villa 4 room villa in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
4 bath 600 m²
€ 340,000
Autonomous villa composed of 3 storeys of which the first two are well refurbishd + the loft…
Villa 4 room villa in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 bath 390 m²
€ 195,000
Building of three elevations above ground of about 130 sqm per floor and with it's own l…
Villa 3 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
3 bath 135 m²
€ 240,000
Villa 2 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath 60 m²
€ 70,000
AREA: Countryside - ADDRESS: Contrada Ferraria– Cianciana(AG) CONSISTING OF:House and …
Villa 4 room villa in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
€ 190,000
Villa and land located in Piazza Gugliermo Marconi – Alessandria della Rocca (AG). The…
Villa Villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa Villa
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
€ 125,000
Sicilian Villa perched on a hill with 360 degree unspoiled views and a twenty minute drive t…
Villa 4 room villa in Sciacca, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sciacca, Italy
2 bath
€ 300,000
Independant semi-detached villa located in Via San Marco 26, 92019, Sciacca. 500 meters from…
Villa 2 room villa in Cianciana, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath 160 m²
€ 300,000
Italy, Cianciana.Sicily, 4 rooms, 160 m2, CDA Petraro, Villa, built in: 2021 On a hillsid…
Villa 2 room villa in Licata, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Licata, Italy
2 bath 82 m²
€ 770,000
Renovated and enlarged 15 years ago, this old dammuso is located in Contrada Penna, a typica…

