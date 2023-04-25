Italy
Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Agrigento, Italy
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
€ 69,000
AREA: New area - ADDRESS: Via Toscanini – Cianciana (Ag) ROOMS: 5, plus kitchen + bath…
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
149 m²
€ 150,000
Second and third floor apartments in the Historic Town Center of Cianciana in Salita Regina …
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
90 m²
€ 99,000
Apartment with panoramic sea views near the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). The apartment cover…
2 room apartment
Sciacca, Italy
1 bath
75 m²
€ 74,000
Apartment with panoramic sea views near the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). The apartment cover…
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
70 m²
€ 19,500
Apartment on the second floor, inside it is composed of living room, kitchen, tw…
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
100 m²
€ 25,000
Panoramic apartment located on the second floor in Via Salita Santo La Corte. Composed of fo…
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
140 m²
€ 89,000
Panoramic Apt located in Via Lorenzo Panepinto/Piazza Orologio (Bivona) on the 4th floo…
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
150 m²
€ 89,000
Panoramic Apt located in Via Lorenzo Panepinto/Piazza Orologio (Bivona) on the 4th floo…
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
135 m²
€ 80,000
Panoramic apartment on the ground floor in the main square of the town - Corso Vittorio Eman…
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
128 m²
€ 110,000
Panoramic apartment located in Via Verga on the second floor, all well finished. Composed of…
4 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
220 m²
€ 190,000
Apartment in the main piazza of Alessandria, Via Roma and located on the second floor and co…
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
100 m²
€ 100,000
Ground floor composed of two bedrooms , one bathroom ,a large utility room, a living room, a…
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
120 m²
€ 70,000
Second floor composed of two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, an entrance hall, a living roo…
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
139 m²
€ 59,000
Lower ground floor composed of a warehouse of approx 69 sqm all refined. On the first floor …
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
€ 80,000
Apartment on the second floor located in Corso Vittorio Emanuele covering an area of approx …
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
110 m²
€ 25,000
Apartment located on the second floor on the corner of Via Roma and Salita Convento which co…
2 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
1 bath
70 m²
€ 44,000
Second floor apartment located in the main street of Santo Stefano Quisquina which covers an…
1 room apartment
Bivona, Italy
2 bath
52 m²
€ 30,000
Apartment of the first floor composed of two rooms plus bathroom for an area of 26 sqm appro…
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
140 m²
€ 89,000
Panoramic Apt located in Via Lorenzo Panepinto/Piazza Orologio (Bivona) on the 4th floo…
2 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
150 m²
€ 89,000
Panoramic Apt located in Via Lorenzo Panepinto/Piazza Orologio (Bivona) on the 4th floo…
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
140 m²
€ 69,000
Panoramic apartment located in Via Porta Palermo (Bivona) on the fifth floor and served by a…
1 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
€ 30,000
Apartment of the first floor composed of two rooms plus bathroom for an area of 26 sqm appro…
1 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
40 m²
€ 15,000
Apartment in good condition in the heart of the Historic Town of Agrigento in Via Esseneto, …
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
110 m²
€ 69,000
An apartment located on the second floor in the Corso Cinquemani Arcuri in the Zona Espansio…
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
90 m²
€ 54,000
A panoramic attic located on the third floor in the Corso Cinquemani Arcuri in the Zona Espa…
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
€ 79,000
Panoramic apartment all finished and furnished located on the second floor in the Expansion …
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
€ 80,000
Apartment in Corso Cinquemani Arcuri, Cianciana (AG) located on the ground floor, second flo…
1 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
€ 64,000
Apartment located on the second floor in Corso Cinquemani Arcuri (Cianciana AG) which covers…
4 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
120 m²
€ 79,000
Apartment located on the mezzanine floor all finished with garage. The apartment covers an a…
2 room apartment
Bivona, Italy
2 bath
140 m²
€ 69,000
Panoramic apartment located in Via Porta Palermo (Bivona) on the fifth floor and served by a…
