Villas for sale in Hungary

Villa 5 room villa
Nadasd, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,748,000
It is our great pleasure to present you this three-story luxury property with a huge, panora…
Villa 4 room villa
Toek, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
172 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 227,000
The real estate is located in Zsámbék, in a quiet, green area, close to the surrounding moun…
Villa 5 room villa
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 362,000
It is my pleasure to present you this impressive property, rich in unique solutions and oppo…
Villa 9 room villa
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
18 Number of rooms
560 m²
2 Floor
€ 487,500
This versatile property is located in the heart of the city of Szombathely, near the Austria…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
278 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 467,500
We are particularly pleased to present you this perfect family home, which has always been l…
Villa 4 room villa
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
390 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,103,500
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a villa for sale in Solymár, surrounded …
Villa 9 room villa
Budaoers, Hungary
19 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 1,785,000
We are particularly pleased to offer you a generously designed, top modern luxury villa in B…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
380 m²
Price on request
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a fantastic castle-like villa for sale. …
Villa 5 room villa
Pomaz, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
76 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 699,000
We are pleased to be able to offer you a well-kept, year-round habitable single-family house…
Villa 6 room villa
Remeteszolos, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 880,000
This cozy detached house for sale is situated on a charming plot In Budaliget, just 3 minute…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Isaszeg, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
500 m²
Price on request
We are particularly pleased to offer you a luxury house for sale in an elegant and quiet res…
Villa 5 room villa
Budapest, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
Price on request
We are particularly pleased to offer you a high-quality multi-generational house for sale in…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Fejér, Hungary
1 180 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,300,000
We offer for sale an aristocratic villa with a breathtaking panoramic views of Athens and t…
Villa 9 room villa
Fejér, Hungary
9 Number of rooms
770 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 3,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa built in 2015 with an area of 770 sq.m in Attica. Sea view. Swimmi…
Villa 6 room villa
Fejér, Hungary
7 bath
600 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,200,000
First line from the sea! Great sea view! Nice terrace. Large pool. Year of construction 2…
Villa 6 room villa
Fejér, Hungary
4 bath
487 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,650,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 630 sq.m in Athens. To the sea 910 meters (12-14 min walk). Year …
Villa 4 room villa
Fejér, Hungary
4 bath
630 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,750,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 630 sq.m in Athens. To the sea 910 meters (12-14 min walk). Year …
Villa 6 room villa
Fejér, Hungary
5 bath
863 m²
€ 3,200,000
It is a two-story masterpiece, a temple of sophisticated, neoclassical design unlike any oth…
Villa 5 room villa
Fejér, Hungary
7 bath
600 m²
€ 1,750,000
Unmatched sea view! Infinity pool. Jacuzzi. Terrace with furniture for relaxation, barbecue,…
Villa 6 room villa
Fejér, Hungary
2 bath
280 m²
€ 1,800,000
Delightful unforgettable sea view! Wonderful terrace, 12 x 6 m swimming pool with hydromassa…
Villa 5 room villa
Fejér, Hungary
6 bath
465 m²
€ 1,900,000
Beautiful villa 500 meters from the sea (6-7 minutes walk) and equipped beach with cafes, ta…
Villa 4 room villa
Fejér, Hungary
4 bath
430 m²
€ 1,600,000
Wonderful villa on the first line from the sea and the beach! Panoramic sea views! Just a fe…
Villa 4 room villa
Fejér, Hungary
4 bath
360 m²
€ 1,650,000
Stylish villa in Athens. The top view of the city is mesmerizing! Also sea and mountain view…
Villa 3 room villa
Fejér, Hungary
3 bath
220 m²
€ 1,800,000
These luxurious apartments are located on the third and fourth floors, just 5 minutes from A…
Villa Villa 2 bathrooms
Budapest, Hungary
2 bath
1 220 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,262,490
An elegant villa building built in the neo-baroque style is for sale in the heart of Budapes…
Villa Villa 13 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
13 bath
850 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 671,336
Extraordinary investment offer! Conference Hotel Superior!
Villa Villa
Nagyigmand, Hungary
480 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 334,545
GHYCZY CASTLE Freely standing, rectangle ground-plan, single-story, hip roof building, DNy-…
Villa Villa
Bekas, Hungary
1 030 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 457,002
FOR INFO IN ENGLISH OR IN GERMAN PLEASE CALL! Veszprém is a castle to be renewed in a count…
Villa Villa 3 bathrooms
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 bath
742 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 312,260
Castle mansion hiding great opportunities selling on Balatonlelle! Onto selling offer on …
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Tamasi, Hungary
4 bath
1 320 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 902,086
Speciality! His original state restored ESTERHÁZY hunting castle salesman! 1320 nm of livin…
