Villas with garage for sale in Hungary

Transdanubia
6
Western Transdanubia
4
Central Hungary
4
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
$687,231
