  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Győr-Moson-Sopron
  5. Soproni jaras

Residential properties for sale in Soproni jaras, Hungary

Sopron
116
Fertod
10
162 properties total found
2 room house in Fertorakos, Hungary
2 room house
Fertorakos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€ 93,958
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
€ 112,803
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€ 202,885
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€ 169,797
1 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 17 m²
€ 47,114
3 room house in Sopronhorpacs, Hungary
3 room house
Sopronhorpacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€ 139,995
5 room house in Fertod, Hungary
5 room house
Fertod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€ 240,952
5 room house in Szakony, Hungary
5 room house
Szakony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€ 242,029
2 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€ 123,572
4 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
4 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
€ 338,410
3 room house in Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 193,570
3 room house in Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 201,646
3 room house in Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 188,185
4 room house in Sopron, Hungary
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€ 338,949
1 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€ 80,497
2 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€ 134,341
3 room house in Agfalva, Hungary
3 room house
Agfalva, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
€ 174,966
3 room house in Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€ 180,378
1 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€ 75,113
4 room house in Sopronhorpacs, Hungary
4 room house
Sopronhorpacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 145,379
3 room house in Pereszteg, Hungary
3 room house
Pereszteg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
€ 91,697
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 145,379
2 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€ 161,263
2 room house in Szakony, Hungary
2 room house
Szakony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€ 48,433
3 room house in Fertorakos, Hungary
3 room house
Fertorakos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€ 120,880
4 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
4 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€ 145,110
2 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 115,496
2 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€ 99,342
3 room apartment in Fertod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fertod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 94,227
4 room house in Sopron, Hungary
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€ 184,416

Properties features in Soproni jaras, Hungary

