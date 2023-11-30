Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Soproni jaras, Hungary

Sopron
10
15 properties total found
2 room house in Fertod, Hungary
2 room house
Fertod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€110,793
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€153,365
5 room house in Fertod, Hungary
5 room house
Fertod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€113,701
4 room house in Sopron, Hungary
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
€356,969
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
€171,874
4 room house in Sopron, Hungary
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
€222,114
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€100,216
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€145,432
7 room house in Sopron, Hungary
7 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
€1,32M
4 room house in Sopron, Hungary
4 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€272,354
3 room house in Sopron, Hungary
3 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€163,704
4 room house in Sopronhorpacs, Hungary
4 room house
Sopronhorpacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€147,812
2 room house in Szakony, Hungary
2 room house
Szakony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€47,569
5 room house in Sopron, Hungary
5 room house
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
€314,662
3 room house in Fertorakos, Hungary
3 room house
Fertorakos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
€312,743
