  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Csurgoi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Csurgoi jaras, Hungary

Csurgo
16
46 properties total found
3 room house in Szenta, Hungary
3 room house
Szenta, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 23,904
1 room apartment in Csurgo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Csurgo, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 39,309
5 room house in Berzence, Hungary
5 room house
Berzence, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 184 m²
€ 87,649
3 room house in Zakanyfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Zakanyfalu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 38,778
3 room house in Iharosbereny, Hungary
3 room house
Iharosbereny, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 47,808
3 room house in Gyekenyes, Hungary
3 room house
Gyekenyes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 238,777
5 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
5 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 91 m²
€ 63,745
3 room house in Berzence, Hungary
3 room house
Berzence, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 81,009
2 room apartment in Zakany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zakany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 21,248
5 room house in Iharosbereny, Hungary
5 room house
Iharosbereny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 39,840
2 room apartment in Zakany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zakany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 31,607
5 room house in Berzence, Hungary
5 room house
Berzence, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 79,681
5 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
5 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 17,264
3 room house in Berzence, Hungary
3 room house
Berzence, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 30,544
House in Iharosbereny, Hungary
House
Iharosbereny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 20 m²
€ 6,640
2 room apartment in Zakany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zakany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 15,405
2 room house in Somogybuekkoesd, Hungary
2 room house
Somogybuekkoesd, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 17,264
5 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
5 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 43,824
4 room house in Iharosbereny, Hungary
4 room house
Iharosbereny, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 38,512
4 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 71,686
3 room apartment in Csurgo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Csurgo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 37,158
4 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m²
€ 79,654
5 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
5 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 83,877
5 room house in Inke, Hungary
5 room house
Inke, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 49,136
4 room house in Inke, Hungary
4 room house
Inke, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 39,575
4 room house in Gyekenyes, Hungary
4 room house
Gyekenyes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 63,745
2 room house in Zakany, Hungary
2 room house
Zakany, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 63,745
2 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
2 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 31,846
2 room apartment in Csurgo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Csurgo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 29,190
2 room house in Gyekenyes, Hungary
2 room house
Gyekenyes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m²
€ 53,121

Properties features in Csurgoi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
