Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Csurgoi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Csurgoi jaras, Hungary

Csurgo
12
20 properties total found
3 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
3 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€52,884
Leave a request
2 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
2 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€49,976
Leave a request
2 room house in ortilos, Hungary
2 room house
ortilos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€31,731
Leave a request
6 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
6 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
€63,435
Leave a request
3 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
3 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€70,072
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zakany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Zakany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
€31,466
Leave a request
7 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
7 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 187 m²
€118,990
Leave a request
4 room house in Zakanyfalu, Hungary
4 room house
Zakanyfalu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
€40,985
Leave a request
House in Csurgo, Hungary
House
Csurgo, Hungary
Area 50 m²
€66,105
Leave a request
2 room house in Zakany, Hungary
2 room house
Zakany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€129,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Zakany, Hungary
3 room house
Zakany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€60,553
Leave a request
House in Csurgo, Hungary
House
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
€11,370
Leave a request
4 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€34,348
Leave a request
House in Csurgo, Hungary
House
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
€21,022
Leave a request
4 room house in Poganyszentpeter, Hungary
4 room house
Poganyszentpeter, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€25,913
Leave a request
3 room house in Gyekenyes, Hungary
3 room house
Gyekenyes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€35,697
Leave a request
3 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
3 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
€65,841
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Csurgo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€34,243
Leave a request
5 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
5 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€50,240
Leave a request
3 room house in Berzence, Hungary
3 room house
Berzence, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€80,649
Leave a request

Property types in Csurgoi jaras

houses

Properties features in Csurgoi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir